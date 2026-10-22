Richland at Garland Naaman Forest Live Updates: Texas High School Football

A pair of Texas high school football teams in hot pursuit of a district title face off on Thursday.

Richland travels to Garland to take on Naaman Forest in a game that may decide at least second place in 6-5A Division I.

Naaman Forest vs. Richland Football Live Stream: How to Watch Texas High School Game Tonight

The Royals come in at 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the district, trailing Highland Park by a game. Richland’s only defeat came at the hands of the Scots several weeks ago.

Naaman Forest enters with a 5-3 overall record and is 2-1 in district play. The Rangers also lost to Highland Park earlier this season.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Garland.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

RICHLAND 0, NAAMAN FOREST 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Williams Stadium in Garland, the Royals of Richland come in to play the Rangers from Garland Naaman Forest in an important 6-5A DI matchup.

ABOUT RICHLAND

After starting the season 5-0, the Royals dropped a 45-42 decision to Highland Park on Oct. 2. But they’ve bounced back with two straight wins, scoring 63 points on Birdville the following week and then scoring 67 on Carrollton Newman Smith on Oct. 16.

They will be off next week before ending the regular season on Nov. 6 at home against Carrollton Turner.

Royals’ senior running back Jayshon Gibson, a UCLA commit, has rushed for more than 1,000 yards and approximately 20 touchdowns. In the loss to Highland Park, Gibson went for 272 yards on 21 carries and four TDs and added a receiving score.

ABOUT NAAMAN FOREST

Like Richland, Naaman Forest has reeled off two straight wins since falling 38-7 to Highland Park on Sept. 25. The Rangers outlasted Birdville, 28-20, on Oct. 2 and then beat Carrollton Newman Smith, 37-0, the following week before being off this past week.

Senior quarterback Braylon Deal has thrown for 1,025 yards and eight TDs through seven games. He also is the Rangers’ leading rusher with 372 yards, scoring seven TDs.