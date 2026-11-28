The 2026 Texas high school football playoffs delivered another memorable night of action Friday as teams across the Lone Star State battled for regional final berths in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) postseason.

Several of the state's premier programs saw their championship hopes come to an end, while others moved one step closer to playing for a state title at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

In one of the biggest results in Class 6A Division I, Bridgeland defeated North Shore, 59-26, setting up a regional championship showdown with Katy, which rolled past Summer Creek, 56-27.

Allen ended Odessa Permian's undefeated season with a 59-21 victory, while San Antonio Brennan eliminated Lake Travis, 24-17.

In Class 6A Division II, Denton Guyer knocked off Aledo, 27-21, to set up an intriguing regional final against Southlake Carroll. The Dragons advanced with a dominant 49-0 victory over Prosper Walnut Grove.

C.E. King handed previously unbeaten Ridge Point a 20-17 defeat, while Atascocita survived a 110-point shootout against Katy Tompkins, 56-54.

DeSoto and Frisco Lone Star combined to score 120 points in their respective Class 5A Division I victories, setting up another highly anticipated regional championship matchup.

In Class 5A Division II, Argyle ended Anna's undefeated season with a 43-36 victory, while South Oak Cliff rolled past Terrell, 56-21.

Carthage continued its championship pursuit in Class 4A Division II with a 45-17 victory over Van Alstyne, while Wimberley knocked off previously unbeaten Waco La Vega, 35-21.

Perhaps the most remarkable score of the evening came in the Class 1A Division I six-man state quarterfinals, where Union Hill outlasted Aquilla, 115-90, in a game that produced 205 combined points.

Below are Friday's Texas high school football playoff final scores, organized by classification and division, followed by the updated matchups for next week's games.

Class 6A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Scores

Regional semifinals

Allen 59, Odessa Permian 21

Bridgeland 59, North Shore 26

Katy 56, Summer Creek 27

San Antonio Brennan 24, Lake Travis 17

Round Rock 45, San Antonio Harlan 7

Regional final matchups

Region I: Allen vs. Arlington Martin/Lewisville winner

Region II: Waxahachie/Klein winner vs. Duncanville/Aldine Davis winner

Region III: Bridgeland vs. Katy

Region IV: San Antonio Brennan vs. Round Rock

Class 6A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Scores

Regional semifinals

Denton Guyer 27, Aledo 21

Southlake Carroll 49, Prosper Walnut Grove 0

North Crowley 47, The Woodlands College Park 10

C.E. King 20, Fort Bend Ridge Point 17

Atascocita 56, Katy Tompkins 54

Austin Westlake 65, Edinburg Vela 7

Dripping Springs 44, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 27

Regional final matchups

Region I: Denton Guyer vs. Southlake Carroll

Region II: North Crowley vs. Longview/Westfield winner

Region III: C.E. King vs. Atascocita

Region IV: Austin Westlake vs. Dripping Springs

Class 5A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Scores

Regional semifinals

Denton Ryan 38, White Settlement Brewer 21

Frisco Lone Star 63, Midlothian 42

DeSoto 57, North Richland Hills Richland 37

La Porte 37, Angleton 30

Pflugerville Weiss 49, A&M Consolidated 28

Smithson Valley 52, Medina Valley 10

Boerne Champion 42, Austin Anderson 35

Regional final matchups

Region I: Denton Ryan vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights/Amarillo winner

Region II: Frisco Lone Star vs. DeSoto

Region III: La Porte vs. Pflugerville Weiss

Region IV: Smithson Valley vs. Boerne Champion

Class 5A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Scores

Regional semifinals

Amarillo Palo Duro 26, Frisco 21

Argyle 43, Anna 36

South Oak Cliff 56, Terrell 21

Mansfield Timberview 37, Brenham 15

Port Neches-Groves 44, Montgomery 14

Boerne 42, Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch 10

Gregory-Portland 25, San Antonio Alamo Heights 21

Regional final matchups

Region I: Amarillo Palo Duro vs. Argyle

Region II: South Oak Cliff vs. Mansfield Timberview

Region III: Port Neches-Groves vs. remaining regional semifinal winner

Region IV: Boerne vs. Gregory-Portland

Class 4A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Scores

Regional semifinals

Decatur 62, Canyon Randall 33

Springtown 47, Canyon 14

Longview Pine Tree 52, Paris 21

Lindale 70, Henderson 28

Stafford 31, El Campo 20

Stephenville 41, Bay City 16

Davenport 58, Canyon Lake 21

Regional final matchups

Region I: Decatur vs. Springtown

Region II: Longview Pine Tree vs. Lindale

Region III: Stafford vs. Stephenville

Region IV: Davenport vs. remaining regional semifinal winner

Class 4A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Scores

Regional semifinals

Graham 63, Seminole 26

Brock 37, Lubbock-Cooper Liberty 13

Carthage 45, Van Alstyne 17

Gilmer 41, Sunnyvale 30

West Orange-Stark 24, La Marque 13

Madisonville 49, Hamshire-Fannett 46

Wimberley 35, Waco La Vega 21

Robinson 49, Brownwood 35

Regional final matchups

Region I: Graham vs. Brock

Region II: Carthage vs. Gilmer

Region III: West Orange-Stark vs. Madisonville

Region IV: Wimberley vs. Robinson

Class 3A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Scores

Regional semifinals

Peaster 45, Vernon 15

Wall 49, Paradise 42

Gunter 59, Whitney 44

Atlanta 21, Malakoff 14

Lorena 62, Cameron Yoe 21

Columbus 42, Franklin 21

Yoakum 35, Devine 21

Hallettsville 34, San Diego 14

Regional final matchups

Region I: Peaster vs. Wall

Region II: Gunter vs. Atlanta

Region III: Lorena vs. Columbus

Region IV: Yoakum vs. Hallettsville

Class 3A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Scores

Regional semifinals

Canadian 45, Idalou 24

Jacksboro 74, Slaton 41

Maypearl 59, Millsap 35

Bells 36, Tolar 32

Jefferson 67, Arp 16

Newton 49, West Rusk 47

East Bernard 45, Blanco 26

Regional final matchups

Region I: Canadian vs. Jacksboro

Region II: Maypearl vs. Bells

Region III: Jefferson vs. Newton

Region IV: East Bernard vs. remaining regional semifinal winner

Class 2A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Scores

Regional semifinals

Panhandle 70, Ballinger 7

Spearman 34, Ozona 8

Muenster 45, Cisco 35

Mason 21, De Leon 0

Price Carlisle 31, Cooper 7

San Augustine 42, Joaquin 20

Thorndale 37, Ganado 21

Shiner 48, Rosebud-Lott 14

Regional final matchups

Region I: Panhandle vs. Spearman

Region II: Muenster vs. Mason

Region III: Price Carlisle vs. San Augustine

Region IV: Thorndale vs. Shiner

Class 2A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Scores

Regional semifinals

Gruver 31, Ropes 27

Wink 63, Roscoe 7

Windthorst 52, Wellington 22

Santo 12, Goldthwaite 7

Collinsville 69, Clarksville 18

Lindsay 48, Overton 23

Bremond 44, Junction 32

La Villa 42, Falls City 34

Regional final matchups

Region I: Gruver vs. Wink

Region II: Windthorst vs. Santo

Region III: Collinsville vs. Lindsay

Region IV: Bremond vs. La Villa

Class 1A Division I Texas Six-Man Football Playoff Scores

State quarterfinals

Jayton 60, Hermleigh 42

Menard 54, Borden County 50

Gordon 67, Milford 22

Union Hill 115, Aquilla 90

State semifinal matchups

Jayton vs. Menard

Gordon vs. Union Hill

Class 1A Division II Texas Six-Man Football Playoff Scores

State quarterfinals

Motley County 100, Turkey Valley 50

Strawn 46, Zephyr 35

Mount Calm 55, Fannindel 6

State semifinal matchups

Motley County vs. remaining state quarterfinal winner

Strawn vs. Mount Calm

What's Next in the Texas High School Football Playoffs?

The UIL regional finals will take place next weekend, December 3-5, with the winners advancing to the state semifinals in the 11-player classifications.

The six-man football playoffs will move into the state semifinals next week.

The 2026 UIL Texas high school football state championships will take place December 16-19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Follow the 2026 Texas high school football playoff brackets on High School On SI for updated scores, schedules and postseason matchups.