Texas High School Football Playoff Regional Semifinal Scores, Updated Regional Final Matchups
The 2026 Texas high school football playoffs delivered another memorable night of action Friday as teams across the Lone Star State battled for regional final berths in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) postseason.
Several of the state's premier programs saw their championship hopes come to an end, while others moved one step closer to playing for a state title at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
In one of the biggest results in Class 6A Division I, Bridgeland defeated North Shore, 59-26, setting up a regional championship showdown with Katy, which rolled past Summer Creek, 56-27.
Allen ended Odessa Permian's undefeated season with a 59-21 victory, while San Antonio Brennan eliminated Lake Travis, 24-17.
In Class 6A Division II, Denton Guyer knocked off Aledo, 27-21, to set up an intriguing regional final against Southlake Carroll. The Dragons advanced with a dominant 49-0 victory over Prosper Walnut Grove.
C.E. King handed previously unbeaten Ridge Point a 20-17 defeat, while Atascocita survived a 110-point shootout against Katy Tompkins, 56-54.
DeSoto and Frisco Lone Star combined to score 120 points in their respective Class 5A Division I victories, setting up another highly anticipated regional championship matchup.
In Class 5A Division II, Argyle ended Anna's undefeated season with a 43-36 victory, while South Oak Cliff rolled past Terrell, 56-21.
Carthage continued its championship pursuit in Class 4A Division II with a 45-17 victory over Van Alstyne, while Wimberley knocked off previously unbeaten Waco La Vega, 35-21.
Perhaps the most remarkable score of the evening came in the Class 1A Division I six-man state quarterfinals, where Union Hill outlasted Aquilla, 115-90, in a game that produced 205 combined points.
Below are Friday's Texas high school football playoff final scores, organized by classification and division, followed by the updated matchups for next week's games.
Class 6A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Scores
Regional semifinals
Allen 59, Odessa Permian 21
Bridgeland 59, North Shore 26
Katy 56, Summer Creek 27
San Antonio Brennan 24, Lake Travis 17
Round Rock 45, San Antonio Harlan 7
Regional final matchups
Region I: Allen vs. Arlington Martin/Lewisville winner
Region II: Waxahachie/Klein winner vs. Duncanville/Aldine Davis winner
Region III: Bridgeland vs. Katy
Region IV: San Antonio Brennan vs. Round Rock
Class 6A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Scores
Regional semifinals
Denton Guyer 27, Aledo 21
Southlake Carroll 49, Prosper Walnut Grove 0
North Crowley 47, The Woodlands College Park 10
C.E. King 20, Fort Bend Ridge Point 17
Atascocita 56, Katy Tompkins 54
Austin Westlake 65, Edinburg Vela 7
Dripping Springs 44, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 27
Regional final matchups
Region I: Denton Guyer vs. Southlake Carroll
Region II: North Crowley vs. Longview/Westfield winner
Region III: C.E. King vs. Atascocita
Region IV: Austin Westlake vs. Dripping Springs
Class 5A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Scores
Regional semifinals
Denton Ryan 38, White Settlement Brewer 21
Frisco Lone Star 63, Midlothian 42
DeSoto 57, North Richland Hills Richland 37
La Porte 37, Angleton 30
Pflugerville Weiss 49, A&M Consolidated 28
Smithson Valley 52, Medina Valley 10
Boerne Champion 42, Austin Anderson 35
Regional final matchups
Region I: Denton Ryan vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights/Amarillo winner
Region II: Frisco Lone Star vs. DeSoto
Region III: La Porte vs. Pflugerville Weiss
Region IV: Smithson Valley vs. Boerne Champion
Class 5A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Scores
Regional semifinals
Amarillo Palo Duro 26, Frisco 21
Argyle 43, Anna 36
South Oak Cliff 56, Terrell 21
Mansfield Timberview 37, Brenham 15
Port Neches-Groves 44, Montgomery 14
Boerne 42, Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch 10
Gregory-Portland 25, San Antonio Alamo Heights 21
Regional final matchups
Region I: Amarillo Palo Duro vs. Argyle
Region II: South Oak Cliff vs. Mansfield Timberview
Region III: Port Neches-Groves vs. remaining regional semifinal winner
Region IV: Boerne vs. Gregory-Portland
Class 4A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Scores
Regional semifinals
Decatur 62, Canyon Randall 33
Springtown 47, Canyon 14
Longview Pine Tree 52, Paris 21
Lindale 70, Henderson 28
Stafford 31, El Campo 20
Stephenville 41, Bay City 16
Davenport 58, Canyon Lake 21
Regional final matchups
Region I: Decatur vs. Springtown
Region II: Longview Pine Tree vs. Lindale
Region III: Stafford vs. Stephenville
Region IV: Davenport vs. remaining regional semifinal winner
Class 4A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Scores
Regional semifinals
Graham 63, Seminole 26
Brock 37, Lubbock-Cooper Liberty 13
Carthage 45, Van Alstyne 17
Gilmer 41, Sunnyvale 30
West Orange-Stark 24, La Marque 13
Madisonville 49, Hamshire-Fannett 46
Wimberley 35, Waco La Vega 21
Robinson 49, Brownwood 35
Regional final matchups
Region I: Graham vs. Brock
Region II: Carthage vs. Gilmer
Region III: West Orange-Stark vs. Madisonville
Region IV: Wimberley vs. Robinson
Class 3A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Scores
Regional semifinals
Peaster 45, Vernon 15
Wall 49, Paradise 42
Gunter 59, Whitney 44
Atlanta 21, Malakoff 14
Lorena 62, Cameron Yoe 21
Columbus 42, Franklin 21
Yoakum 35, Devine 21
Hallettsville 34, San Diego 14
Regional final matchups
Region I: Peaster vs. Wall
Region II: Gunter vs. Atlanta
Region III: Lorena vs. Columbus
Region IV: Yoakum vs. Hallettsville
Class 3A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Scores
Regional semifinals
Canadian 45, Idalou 24
Jacksboro 74, Slaton 41
Maypearl 59, Millsap 35
Bells 36, Tolar 32
Jefferson 67, Arp 16
Newton 49, West Rusk 47
East Bernard 45, Blanco 26
Regional final matchups
Region I: Canadian vs. Jacksboro
Region II: Maypearl vs. Bells
Region III: Jefferson vs. Newton
Region IV: East Bernard vs. remaining regional semifinal winner
Class 2A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Scores
Regional semifinals
Panhandle 70, Ballinger 7
Spearman 34, Ozona 8
Muenster 45, Cisco 35
Mason 21, De Leon 0
Price Carlisle 31, Cooper 7
San Augustine 42, Joaquin 20
Thorndale 37, Ganado 21
Shiner 48, Rosebud-Lott 14
Regional final matchups
Region I: Panhandle vs. Spearman
Region II: Muenster vs. Mason
Region III: Price Carlisle vs. San Augustine
Region IV: Thorndale vs. Shiner
Class 2A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Scores
Regional semifinals
Gruver 31, Ropes 27
Wink 63, Roscoe 7
Windthorst 52, Wellington 22
Santo 12, Goldthwaite 7
Collinsville 69, Clarksville 18
Lindsay 48, Overton 23
Bremond 44, Junction 32
La Villa 42, Falls City 34
Regional final matchups
Region I: Gruver vs. Wink
Region II: Windthorst vs. Santo
Region III: Collinsville vs. Lindsay
Region IV: Bremond vs. La Villa
Class 1A Division I Texas Six-Man Football Playoff Scores
State quarterfinals
Jayton 60, Hermleigh 42
Menard 54, Borden County 50
Gordon 67, Milford 22
Union Hill 115, Aquilla 90
State semifinal matchups
Jayton vs. Menard
Gordon vs. Union Hill
Class 1A Division II Texas Six-Man Football Playoff Scores
State quarterfinals
Motley County 100, Turkey Valley 50
Strawn 46, Zephyr 35
Mount Calm 55, Fannindel 6
State semifinal matchups
Motley County vs. remaining state quarterfinal winner
Strawn vs. Mount Calm
What's Next in the Texas High School Football Playoffs?
The UIL regional finals will take place next weekend, December 3-5, with the winners advancing to the state semifinals in the 11-player classifications.
The six-man football playoffs will move into the state semifinals next week.
The 2026 UIL Texas high school football state championships will take place December 16-19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Follow the 2026 Texas high school football playoff brackets on High School On SI for updated scores, schedules and postseason matchups.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.