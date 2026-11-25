The 13th ranking for the Texas high school football season is out.

Here’s a look at which teams we think are the Top 25 teams in the third round of the UIL playoffs. Last week, four teams ranked in the Top 25 lost and only two were because of head-to-head showdowns with another ranked team.

Two Texas teams remain in the High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

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Texas high school football top 25 poll. | High School on SI

Top 25 Texas High School Football State Rankings — Nov. 24

1. Allen (12-0)

Previous ranking: 1

After a relatively slow start — up 7-0 after one — the Eagles rolled to a 44-0 win over Euless Trinity.

Up next: vs. Odessa Permian in Abilene, Nov. 27

2. Fort Worth North Crowley (12-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Elijajuan Houston had 10 tackles and 1 interception in a win against North Forney on Friday.

Up next: vs. The Woodlands College Park in Waco, Nov. 27

3. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (11-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Caleb Peagler had only 12 carries vs. McAllen Rowe, but scored 4 TDs.

Up next: vs. Medina Valley in San Antonio, Nov. 27

4. Frisco Lone Star (12-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Karece Hoyt had only 5 carries but made the most of them, rushing for 26 yards and 3 touchdowns against Lancaster in a 56-20 win.

Up next: vs. Midlothian in Plano, Nov. 27

5. Katy (12-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Facing a high-powered offense in Hutto last week, the Tigers allowed only 7 points.

Up next: vs. Humble Summer Creek in Humble, Nov. 27

6. Houston C.E. King (11-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Tristan Willis, Tyrin Gaston and Antwon Sanders all had 2 rushing touchdowns in a 62-18 win vs. Alvin Shadow Creek.

Up next: vs. No. 12 Fort Bend Ridge Point in Cypress, Nov. 27

7. Galena Park North Shore (11-1)

Previous ranking: 7

JaVoris Taylor threw for 375 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 62-18 win against Pearland.

Up next: Cypress Bridgeland in Tomball, Nov. 27

8. Waxahachie (11-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Jashawn Crayton caught a touchdown pass from Westin Nichols for a game-winning score with 18 seconds left last week vs. Rockwall-Heath.

Up next: vs. Klein in Waco, Nov. 28

9. DeSoto (10-2)

Previous ranking: 9

DeSoto’s defense held Melissa to -28 yards rushing on 27 carries.

Up next: vs. North Richland Hills Richland in Fort Worth, Nov. 27

10. Dallas South Oak Cliff (10-2)

Previous ranking: 10

Jayden Williams threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Golden Bears rolled to a win against Belton.

Up next: vs. Terrell in Midlothian, Nov. 27

11. Stephenville (12-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Ten different players had at least 10 tackles against Vidor last week. Linebacker Drake Armes led the way with 15 stops.

Up next: vs. Bay City in Hutto, Nov. 27

12. Fort Bend Ridge Point (12-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Brody Bartee threw for 259 yards and tossed a pair of touchdowns in a 47-7 win over Fulshear.

Up next: vs. No. 6 Houston C.E. King in Cypress, Nov. 27

13. Boerne (12-0)

Previous ranking: 14

In last week’s win against Mercedes, the Greyhounds offense surpassed 500 points scored this season.

Up next: vs. Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch in Cedar Park, Nov. 27

14. Anna (12-0)

Previous ranking: 16

The Coyotes rolled up 69 yards of total offense in a win against Abilene Cooper. Zephyr Kreye passed for 384 yards and 5 TDs.

Up next: vs. Argyle in Prosper, Nov. 27

15. Brenham (12-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Quincy Adams had 2 interceptions — returning one for a touchdown — in a 17-3 win against Hallsville.

Up next: vs. No. 20 Mansfield Timberview in Temple, Nov. 27

16. Carthage (10-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Carthage pulled away in the second half to beat Glen Rose, 35-7. At halftime, the Bulldogs led 14-7.

Up next: vs. Van Alstyne in Forney, Nov. 27

17. Angleton (11-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Devyn Evans had a pair of interceptions in a 31-12 win against Beaumont United.

Up next: vs. La Porte in Iowa Colony, Nov. 27

18. Southlake Carroll (10-2)

Previous ranking: 21

The Dragons went on the road to West Texas and easily handled Midland, 55-6.

Up next: vs. Prosper Walnut Grove in Arlington, Nov. 27

19. Boerne-Champion (11-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Five different receivers had 1 touchdown from quarterback Ryder Flugence in a win against McAllen on Thursday.

Up next: vs. Austin L.C. Anderson in Buda, Nov. 27

20. Mansfield Timberview (10-0)

Previous ranking: 24

The Wolves knocked off Texarkana High by 21, despite being tied at 24-24 at halftime.

Up next: vs. No. 15 Brenham in Temple, Nov. 27

21. Austin Westlake (11-1)

Previous ranking: 25

The Chaparrals have won 8 in a row since a Week 3 loss to Prosper. The latest win was a 59-14 triumph over San Antonio Pieper.

Up next: vs. Edinburg Vela in San Antonio, Nov. 27

22. Lewisville (9-3)

Previous ranking: NR

The Fighting Farmers have yet to lose a game on the field this year, though UIL counts 3 losses due to forfeits.

Up next: vs. Nov. 24 Arlington James Martin in Grapevine, Nov. 28

23. Montgomery (12-0)

Previous ranking: NR

The Bears had two running backs with more than 100 yard last year: Keldrid Ben (145/4 TDs) and Josh Warren (177/1 TD).

Up next: vs. Port Neches-Groves in New Caney, Nov. 27

24. Arlington James Martin (12-0)

Previous ranking: NR

The Warriors’ magical season continues with a road win, 57-21, against El Paso Pebble Hills. Martin won 7 games the previous two seasons combined.

Up next: vs. No. 22 Lewisville in Grapevine, Nov. 28

25. Amarillo (11-1)

Previous ranking: NR

The Sandies enter the third round as winners of 10 in a row.

Up next: vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights in Midland, Nov. 28

Dropped out: No. 13 San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson (lost to Round Rock, 42-25); No. 16 Alvin Shadow Creek (lost to C.E. King, 62-18); No. 19 Pearland (lost to Galena Park North Shore, 52-14; No. 22 Port Arthur Memorial (lost to Pflugerville Weiss, 28-26)

Also considered: Gilmer (10-2), Longview (11-1), Argyle (11-1), La Porte (10-2), Denton Billy Ryan (10-1), Houston Memorial (11-0)