Rangers Expand Game Streaming Options on BZZR to Latest Platform

Thursday’s game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels was the first Rangers Sports Network game on BZZR via the Roku streaming service.

The Rangers announced the expansion to Roku before the game. The game is still on BZZR, but the BZZR television application is now available for download on Roku devices.

The Rangers switched their streaming, or direct-to-consumer option, from Victory+ to BZZR at the All-Star Break. At the time, BZZR had limited streaming options, and the streaming group was working to expand those as the second half of the season began.

The BZZR app is also on Apple TV, Google TV & Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV devices. A release from the Rangers announcing the expansion to Roku noted that BZZR and the Rangers are hoping to expand to other devices soon.

Watching Rangers Games This Season

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Games are still on RSN with the same broadcast crew that started the season. Production values are still the same and for those that are watching RSN through other outlets should have experienced no changes. That included distribution through cable, satellite, or over-the-air providers, all of which continued uninterrupted. A full list of distributors is available at rangers.com/tunein.

Friday’s game between the Rangers and the Athletics will be on CW 33 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, along with over-the-air affiliates that RSN has partnered with. Games return to BZZR on Saturday.

For Rangers fans that had a Victory+ subscription, they should have received an e-mail from BZZR at the address they used to create the account. Per BZZR, the account is being transferred and no additional payment for 2026 is required. The e-mail should provide instructions to switch.

For fans that have had trouble switching, they should contact ZZR’s customer service center at (401) 903-2997 or via email at txrangers@bzzr.com.

It’s not clear how long the Rangers and BZZR will partner. Texas left Victory+ over concerns about that streamer’s long-term financials and shortly after the Rangers pulled away the streamer lost one of its NHL teams. Victory+ continues to stream Dallas Stars games and has a streaming partnership with the Dallas Cowboys for non-rightsholder content.

The Rangers have several games on national outlets over the next few weeks, including Fox and Apple TV. Those games will not be shown on BZZR. The Rangers formed Rangers Sports Network before the 2025 season when the rights to their local television broadcasts were returned to them by Diamond Sports Group after the 2024 season.