Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Offensive Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 26-31)

Here are High School on SI’s Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees for games played Oct. 29-31. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Trey Davis from Addison Greenhill School, who had 69% of the vote.

The senior did a little bit of everything in a 48-29 win against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic. He ran 6 times for 242 yards and scored 3 touchdowns and finished with five total touchdowns. He finished with 436 all-purpose yards — and also had an interception — for the Hornets.

Week 1 winner : Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic

: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic Week 2 winners : Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove

: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove Week 3 winner : Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson

: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson Week 4 winner : Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School

: Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School Week 5 winner : Daylan Gordon, Wylie

: Daylan Gordon, Wylie Week 6 winner : Colson Collins, The Woodlands John Cooper

: Colson Collins, The Woodlands John Cooper Week 7 winner : Micah Antoun, Hutto

: Micah Antoun, Hutto Week 8 winner : Luca Antoun, Austin Lake Travis

: Luca Antoun, Austin Lake Travis Week 9 winner : Chris Allen, Frisco Heritage

: Chris Allen, Frisco Heritage Week 10 winner: Trey Davis, Addison Greenhill School

Want to nominate an athlete after Week 11 games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday afternoon

Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees

Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 2, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Jaxon Blancett, Lorena

The senior threw for 412 yards and 7 TDs — completing 23 of 29 passes — to help the Leopards post a win over Little River Academy.

Laykon Brassfield, Lewisville

In his second game back after being reinstated by UIL, the quarterback was 21 for 34 passing for 356 yards and a school record 8 touchdown passes.

Juelz Carter, Anna

He scored the game-winning touchdown to help the Coyotes beat Celina and stay undefeated. He finished with 3 touchdowns and ran for 289 yards on 29 carries.

Landis Coates, San Antonio Madison

The junior quarterback accounted for 6 touchdowns in a 52-14 win over San Antonio Lee on Friday. He threw 5 TDs and 274 yards, while rushing for a touchdown.

Ryder Davis, Jacksboro

The sophomore running back posted a line of 35 carries for 254 yards and 5 touchdowns in a win against Holliday.

Holt Frazier, Brock

The Eagles knocked off Graham, 59-7, behind a 7-TD effort from the senior. He was 17-for-21 passing for 284 yards and 5 TDs. He also ran for a pair of scores.

Damarion Mays, Fort Worth North Crowley

The standout wide receiver hauled in 9 catches for 219 yards and scored twice in a 72-0 win over Mansfield on Thursday.

Shae McNew, Geneva School of Boerne

The junior posted season bests in rushing yards (233) and touchdowns (4) in a 45-21 win against Houston St. Francis Episcopal on Friday.

Jayshawn Mitchell, San Antonio Brennan

The junior ran for two touchdowns and added two more scores on punt returns in a 69-0 win over San Antonio Marshall.

Sean Riegler Cy-Fair

In a shootout loss against Langham Creek, 56-51, the senior quarterback was 44-for-69 for 458 yards and 6 TDs for the Bobcats.

Treyce Seldon, Plano East

The Panthers got 5 touchdowns from the sophomore running back. He racked up 190 yards on 18 carries, scoring 3 times. Through the air, he had 5 catches for 71 yards and 2 more touchdowns in a 52-41 win over Richardson JJ Pearce.

Deron Simpons, Cypress Falls

The junior averaged more than 15 yards per carry — 10 carries for 154 yards — and scored four touchdowns to help the Golden Eagles blast Cypress Ridge, 41-0.

Jeremiah “Bear” Tabor, Melissa

The Cardinals pulled away in the second half to beat McKinney North. He scored twice and broke the school record for single-season rushing touchdowns with 23.

Aiden Thomas, Gilmer

He scored the game-winning touchdown with 48 seconds left to help the Buckeyes knock off defending state champion Carthage, 49-42.

Sebastian Villareal, El Paso Del Valle

The junior made the most of his six catches against El Paso Jefferson, racking up 232 yards and scoring 3 times. He averaged 38.7 yards per catch and had a 73-yard score.

Carter Zinglemann, Coppell

The Cowboys throttled Richardson, 76-28, behind 8 total touchdowns from Zinglemann. The junior threw for 268 yards and 5 touchdowns and ran for 112 yardsa nd 3 touchdowns on only 4 carries.

Damian Zuniga, El Paso Horizon

The Scorpions’ sophomore accounted for 6 touchdowns against El Paso Parkland. He threw for 354 yards, besting his previous best of 227 yards in a game. He ran for a touchdown and threw for 5.