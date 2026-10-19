High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings (Oct. 19, 2026)

The margins are getting finer for the teams in the High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

IMG Academy (FL) remains No. 1 this week, but its grip on the top spot isn’t as secure as it was a couple of weeks ago as St. Thomas Aquinas (FL), Santa Margarita (CA) and defending champion Buford (GA) continue to post impressive wins to nip at the Ascenders’ heels.

Meanwhile, in just two weeks, St. Frances Academy (MD) has dropped from No. 2 to barely clinging to a spot in the Power 25 with back-to-back losses the past two weeks to The St. James Performance Academy (VA) and The Hun Academy (NJ).

The same can be said for St. John Bosco (CA), which hangs on to a spot after its 21-7 loss to Santa Margarita. The Braves will face Mater Dei in two weeks, and it feels like the winner of the game will claim the spot Bosco currently holds.

One team dropped out this week after Thompson (AL) fell to Prattville 28-27 thanks to a couple of special teams mistakes, making room for Louisiana power Edna Karr to enter the rankings at No. 23. The Warriors will drop from the No. 1 spot in this week’s Alabama High School Football Top 25 state rankings as well.

Here are this week’s High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS WEEKS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | WK5 | WK6 | WK7 | WK8

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. NFL Academy (London, England) 42-40

The Ascenders survived a late rally from their international visitors to remain undefeated.

Next up: at Cornerstone Charter Academy (Belle Isle, FL), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Monarch (Coconut Creek, FL) 71-20

The Raiders rolled up 564 total yards, with nine different players finding the end zone.

Next up: vs. Flanagan (Pembroke Pines, FL), Oct. 23

3. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) (8-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. No. 24 St. John Bosco (CA) 21-7

Rayshawn Brandon had a 54-yard pick-six, and Fletch Palmer connected with Grant Mosley on a 49-yard touchdown pass for the Eagles.

Next up: vs. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, CA), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Collins Hill (Suwanee, GA) 43-0

The Wolves forced four turnovers and held the Eagles to 193 total yards.

Next up: at Mill Creek (Hoschton, GA), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Legacy School of Sport Sciences (Spring, TX) 41-14

The Red Raiders celebrated senior night with a huge first quarter, scoring 28 unanswered points as Beckham Stokes returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and David Gabriel-Georges ran for two scores.

Next up: at Ensworth (Nashville, TN), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Sports Leadership & Management (Henderson, NV) 69-0

Ace Amina was 8-of-8 passing for 190 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Zyren Menor.

Next up: vs. Mater Academy East (Las Vegas), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Chaminade (West Hills, CA) 41-0

The Trailblazers led 28-0 after one quarter, and Jaxson Davis had an interception return for a touchdown as they handed the Eagles their first shutout loss since September 2024.

Next up: at Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, CA), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Northgate (Newnan, GA) 62-13

CJ Cypher threw for 315 yards and five touchdowns as the Trojans cruised.

Next up: at Westlake (Atlanta), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Prosper Rock Hill (Frisco, TX) 70-14

Lyndon Spriggs ran for a touchdown and caught one of Ty Snell’s two touchdown passes for the Eagles.

Next up: vs. Dallas Jesuit (TX), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, IN) 35-7

The Bulldogs completed an undefeated regular season to enter the postseason on a 28-game winning streak.

Next up: vs. Zionsville (IN), Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. South Mecklenburg (Charlotte, NC) 47-0

Ethan Royal tossed three touchdown passes, and Jamarion Morrison ran for two scores for the Huskies.

Next up: vs. Myers Park (Charlotte, NC), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Tift County (Tifton, GA) 63-7

The Yellowjackets forced three turnovers, while Aidan McPherson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to help them build a 42-7 halftime lead.

Next up: vs. Coffee (Douglas, GA), Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Norman North (OK) 58-0

The Spartans rushed for 301 yards, and Nathan Hobbs scored on a 7-yard fumble return — one of four turnovers they forced.

Next up: at Edmond North (OK), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: vs. MU Sports Academy (Montreal, Quebec) 69-3

The Striders didn’t suffer a hangover from their upset of St. Frances Academy.

Next up: at St. Xavier (Cincinnati, OH), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Miami Central (FL) 28-3

The Explorers clinched the GMAC championship in a weather-shortened clash that should secure them a spot in Florida’s initial eight-team Open Division tournament.

Next up: at Northwestern (Miami, FL), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Idle

The Mustangs got a week to rest for the back half of the season.

Next up: vs. King (Houston), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Idle

It was a week off for the Vikings before the final two games of the regular season.

Next up: at Canon-McMillan (Canonsburg, PA), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Monte Vista (Danville, CA) 51-0

The Spartans dominated the matchup of unbeatens, leading 23-0 after one quarter as Jaxon Loftin was 8-of-8 passing for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Next up: vs. San Ramon Valley (Danville, CA), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Pinnacle (Phoenix, AZ) 34-13

Jeremiah Jones ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries as the Huskies built a 27-6 lead.

Next up: at Liberty (Peoria, AZ), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Pasadena (TX) 81-14

We’ll continue to sing the praises of Landen Williams-Callis, who ran for 364 yards and seven touchdowns on just 10 carries.

Next up: at Freeman (Katy, TX), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Lake Ridge (Mansfield, TX) 76-35

Jacob Torres tossed three touchdown passes, and Kiante Ingram ran for three touchdowns for the Panthers.

Next up: at Skyline (Dallas), Oct. 22

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, OH) 21-0

The Eagles held a Walsh Jesuit offense that averaged 323 yards per game to just 101 in posting their fourth shutout of the season and winning their 38th straight game.

Next up: vs. St. Charles (Columbus, OH), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, LA) 27-20

Glen Gurley broke a tackle and raced 26 yards on a fake punt to convert a first down, allowing the Cougars to run out the clock and extend their winning streak to 34 games.

Next up: vs. Chalmette (LA), Oct. 22

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Santa Margarita (CA) 21-7

The Braves scored on their opening possession as cousins Koa Malau’ulu and Kuika Moaalii connected on a 28-yard touchdown pass, but they couldn’t muster any more scoring.

Next up: at Servite (Anaheim, CA), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to The Hun School (Princeton, NJ) 14-9

Indiana recruit Lukas Prock tossed two touchdown passes, and the Raiders stunned the Panthers to hand them a second consecutive defeat.

Next up: vs. Aces Elite Sports Academy (Tempe, AZ), Oct. 23

Dropped Out

11. Thompson (AL)

Under Consideration

Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL)

DeMatha (Hyattsville, MD)

Detroit Central Catholic (Novi, MI)

Dutch Fork (Irmo, SC)

East St. Louis (IL)

Folsom (CA)

Iona Prep (New Rochelle, NY)

Lee County (Leesburg, GA)

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

Millard South (Omaha, NE)

Prattville (AL)

Puyallup (WA)

St. John’s (Washington, DC)

Trinity (Louisville, KY)

Westview (Martin, TN)