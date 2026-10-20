Leaves are hitting the ground, temperatures are starting to drop and the action on the Iowa high school football field is ready to be taken to a new level.

Playoff football is in the air, as several of the classifications embark on the road to the UNI-Dome starting this week.

Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player all received their first-round assignments over the weekend. Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A will conclude regular season play this week before starting the postseason the following Friday.

Johnston Holds The No. 1 Spot In Class 5A For Iowa High School Football

Johnston, who climbed to the No. 1 spot in the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 after defeating Southeast Polk, did the same in the Class 5A Top 10 for the week. That marked the only change among the seven classes of Iowa high school football.

Defending Class 4A state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier, Clear Lae in Class 3A, Van Meter in Class 2A, Iowa City Regina Catholic in Class 1A, Woodbury Central and Woodbine all hold the top spots.

Several Newcomers Make Their Way Into The Top 10 In Their Respective Classes

Newcomers to the rankings include Dubuque Wahlert Catholic in Class 3A, Dike New-Hartford in Class 2A, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in Class 1A and Nashua-Plainfield to the Class 1A Top 10.

Here are the latest Top 10s for each of the classes this week in Iowa high school football.

Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Oct. 20, 2026

Class 5A

Johnston Dowling Catholic Southeast Polk Ankeny Sioux City East Indianola Cedar Falls Waukee Northwest Cedar Rapids Prairie Pleasant Valley

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier Sergeant Bluff-Luton Carlisle Western Dubuque Lewis Central Spencer Waverly-Shell Rock Glenwood Newton North Polk

Class 3A

Clear Lake Solon Des Moines Christian Carroll West Delaware Davenport Assumption Sioux City Bishop Heelan Algona Mount Pleasant Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Class 2A

Van Meter Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Spirit Lake Kuemper Catholic OABCIG Mid-Prairie Alburnett Wilton Osage Dike-New Hartford

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina Catholic West Lyon Aplington-Parkersburg Treynor Clarion-Goldfield/Dows West Marshall Underwood Grundy Center South Central Calhoun Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Class A

Woodbury Central Saint Ansgar West Sioux Madrid Pekin East Buchanan West Fork North Linn Council Bluffs St. Albert Nashua-Plainfield

Eight-Player

Woodbine Audubon Iowa Valley Bedford Edgewood-Colesburg Gladbrook-Reinbeck Bishop Garrigan Kingsley-Pierson North Union Montezuma