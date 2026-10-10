Washington High School Football Final Scores — October 9
The 2026 Washington high school football season continued on Friday, October 9, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Evergreen State.
View our full Washington high school football scoreboard.
Washington High School Football Final Scores - October 9
Aberdeen 37, Hudson's Bay 13
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 68, SelPort 6
Auburn Riverside 23, Auburn 20
Bainbridge 61, Kingston 19
Battle Ground 41, Evergreen 30
Bellevue Christian 34, Annie Wright 0
Black Hills 21, Mark Morris 7
Burlington-Edison 46, Lakewood 0
Camas 34, Kelso 30
Cascade Christian 49, EJ (CO-OP) 6
Cashmere 63, Kiona-Benton 0
Cedarcrest 57, Sammamish 0
Chiawana 27, Kamiakin 0
Chief Leschi 42, Oakville 2
Clarkston 26, Timberlake 19
College Place 13, Wahluke 6
Columbia 50, Curlew 30
Columbia 58, Mossyrock 16
Darrington 48, Muckleshoot Tribal 8
DeSales 68, Touchet 8
East Valley 32, Deer Park 28
Eastmont 39, West Valley 33
Entiat 51, Bridgeport 12
Federal Way 57, Issaquah 13
Foster 43, Lindbergh 0
Gig Harbor 35, Central Kitsap 12
Gonzaga Prep 31, Cheney 27
Graham-Kapowsin 61, Bethel 0
Granite Falls 40, Friday Harbor 6
Heritage 41, Union 40
Hoquiam 27, Elma 0
Kennedy Catholic 48, Mt. Rainier 0
Kennewick 69, Hermiston 33
Kentwood 43, Kentridge 17
Kettle Falls 46, Tonasket 8
Lake Roosevelt 66, Chewelah 6
Lake Stevens 55, Glacier Peak 7
Lakeside 20, Chelan 7
Liberty 35, Reardan 34
Liberty 3, Newport - Bellevue 1
Liberty Christian 50, Yakama Nation Tribal 0
Lummi 68, Concrete 32
Lynden 41, Anacortes 26
Manson 64, Oroville 8
Mariner 41, Jackson 35
Mead 49, Mt. Spokane 16
Meadowdale 33, Shorecrest 15
Medical Lake 20, Colville 14
Meridian 41, Blaine 26
Montesano 32, Centralia 7
Moses Lake 56, Davis 0
Mount Si 29, Eastlake 7
Mount Tahoma 23, Lincoln 21
Mt. Baker 21, Nooksack Valley 14
Newport 42, Asotin 12
North Creek 30, Juanita 24
Northwest Christian School 49, Colfax 6
Odessa 76, Republic 6
Okanogan 28, Ephrata 20
Olympic 24, Port Angeles 12
Omak 27, Cedar Park Christian 17
Onalaska 52, Rainier 0
Peninsula 48, North Thurston 6
Puyallup 69, South Kitsap 7
Rainier Beach 62, Chief Sealth 13
Richland 42, Hanford 7
Ridgeline 35, Central Valley 0
Rogers 35, North Central 3
Seattle Prep 60, West Seattle 13
Sedro-Woolley 40, Mount Vernon 7
Shelton 48, Mountain View 14
Shorewood 42, Edmonds-Woodway 14
Silas 37, Bellarmine Prep 22
Stanwood 35, Snohomish 28
University 42, Shadle Park 0
Walla Walla 49, Sageview 27
West Valley 31, Pullman 14
WF West 42, Hockinson 7
Woodland 21, Washougal 20
Scores Not Reported
Adna vs. Forks
Ballard vs. Eastside Catholic
Bishop Blanchet vs. Roosevelt
Bonney Lake vs. Yelm
Bremerton vs. North Mason
Cascade vs. Monroe
Cascade vs. Riverside
Castle Rock vs. Toledo
Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. Kittitas/Thorp
Columbia vs. Tri-Cities Prep
Dayton vs. Waitsburg
Eatonville vs. Clover Park
Everett vs. Marysville Getchell
Evergreen vs. Renton
Freeman vs. LRSWK (CO-OP)
Goldendale vs. La Salle
Grandview vs. Quincy
Highland vs. White Swan
Highline vs. Interlake
Inchelium vs. Cusick
Inglemoor vs. Redmond
La Center vs. Kalama
La Conner vs. Tulalip Heritage
Lakes vs. Capital
Lincoln vs. O'Dea
Lynnwood vs. Mountlake Terrace
Mary Walker vs. Wellpinit
Marysville-Pilchuck vs. Eisenhower
Naches Valley vs. Royal
Napavine vs. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley
North Beach vs. Morton
Othello vs. East Valley
Prairie vs. Skyview
Prosser vs. Ellensburg
R.A. Long vs. Columbia River
Raymond/South Bend vs. Ilwaco
Ridgefield vs. Tumwater
Rochester vs. Tenino
Rogers vs. Sumner
Sehome vs. Bellingham
Selah vs. Toppenish
Seton Catholic vs. King's Way Christian
South Whidbey vs. Coupeville
Squalicum vs. Sultan
Sunnyside vs. Wenatchee
Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Sunnyside Christian
Toutle Lake vs. Klahowya
Warden vs. Granger
White River vs. Decatur
View our full Washington high school football scoreboard.
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.