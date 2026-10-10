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Washington High School Football Final Scores — October 9

Check out the final scores from Friday night's Washington high school football action across the Evergreen State
Sam Brown|
Sedro-Woolley vs O'Dea from Nov. 22, 2025
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The 2026 Washington high school football season continued on Friday, October 9, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Evergreen State.

View our full Washington high school football scoreboard.

Washington High School Football Final Scores - October 9

Aberdeen 37, Hudson's Bay 13

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 68, SelPort 6

Auburn Riverside 23, Auburn 20

Bainbridge 61, Kingston 19

Battle Ground 41, Evergreen 30

Bellevue Christian 34, Annie Wright 0

Black Hills 21, Mark Morris 7

Burlington-Edison 46, Lakewood 0

Camas 34, Kelso 30

Cascade Christian 49, EJ (CO-OP) 6

Cashmere 63, Kiona-Benton 0

Cedarcrest 57, Sammamish 0

Chiawana 27, Kamiakin 0

Chief Leschi 42, Oakville 2

Clarkston 26, Timberlake 19

College Place 13, Wahluke 6

Columbia 50, Curlew 30

Columbia 58, Mossyrock 16

Darrington 48, Muckleshoot Tribal 8

DeSales 68, Touchet 8

East Valley 32, Deer Park 28

Eastmont 39, West Valley 33

Entiat 51, Bridgeport 12

Federal Way 57, Issaquah 13

Foster 43, Lindbergh 0

Gig Harbor 35, Central Kitsap 12

Gonzaga Prep 31, Cheney 27

Graham-Kapowsin 61, Bethel 0

Granite Falls 40, Friday Harbor 6

Heritage 41, Union 40

Hoquiam 27, Elma 0

Kennedy Catholic 48, Mt. Rainier 0

Kennewick 69, Hermiston 33

Kentwood 43, Kentridge 17

Kettle Falls 46, Tonasket 8

Lake Roosevelt 66, Chewelah 6

Lake Stevens 55, Glacier Peak 7

Lakeside 20, Chelan 7

Liberty 35, Reardan 34

Liberty 3, Newport - Bellevue 1

Liberty Christian 50, Yakama Nation Tribal 0

Lummi 68, Concrete 32

Lynden 41, Anacortes 26

Manson 64, Oroville 8

Mariner 41, Jackson 35

Mead 49, Mt. Spokane 16

Meadowdale 33, Shorecrest 15

Medical Lake 20, Colville 14

Meridian 41, Blaine 26

Montesano 32, Centralia 7

Moses Lake 56, Davis 0

Mount Si 29, Eastlake 7

Mount Tahoma 23, Lincoln 21

Mt. Baker 21, Nooksack Valley 14

Newport 42, Asotin 12

North Creek 30, Juanita 24

Northwest Christian School 49, Colfax 6

Odessa 76, Republic 6

Okanogan 28, Ephrata 20

Olympic 24, Port Angeles 12

Omak 27, Cedar Park Christian 17

Onalaska 52, Rainier 0

Peninsula 48, North Thurston 6

Puyallup 69, South Kitsap 7

Rainier Beach 62, Chief Sealth 13

Richland 42, Hanford 7

Ridgeline 35, Central Valley 0

Rogers 35, North Central 3

Seattle Prep 60, West Seattle 13

Sedro-Woolley 40, Mount Vernon 7

Shelton 48, Mountain View 14

Shorewood 42, Edmonds-Woodway 14

Silas 37, Bellarmine Prep 22

Stanwood 35, Snohomish 28

University 42, Shadle Park 0

Walla Walla 49, Sageview 27

West Valley 31, Pullman 14

WF West 42, Hockinson 7

Woodland 21, Washougal 20

Scores Not Reported

Adna vs. Forks

Ballard vs. Eastside Catholic

Bishop Blanchet vs. Roosevelt

Bonney Lake vs. Yelm

Bremerton vs. North Mason

Cascade vs. Monroe

Cascade vs. Riverside

Castle Rock vs. Toledo

Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. Kittitas/Thorp

Columbia vs. Tri-Cities Prep

Dayton vs. Waitsburg

Eatonville vs. Clover Park

Everett vs. Marysville Getchell

Evergreen vs. Renton

Freeman vs. LRSWK (CO-OP)

Goldendale vs. La Salle

Grandview vs. Quincy

Highland vs. White Swan

Highline vs. Interlake

Inchelium vs. Cusick

Inglemoor vs. Redmond

La Center vs. Kalama

La Conner vs. Tulalip Heritage

Lakes vs. Capital

Lincoln vs. O'Dea

Lynnwood vs. Mountlake Terrace

Mary Walker vs. Wellpinit

Marysville-Pilchuck vs. Eisenhower

Naches Valley vs. Royal

Napavine vs. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley

North Beach vs. Morton

Othello vs. East Valley

Prairie vs. Skyview

Prosser vs. Ellensburg

R.A. Long vs. Columbia River

Raymond/South Bend vs. Ilwaco

Ridgefield vs. Tumwater

Rochester vs. Tenino

Rogers vs. Sumner

Sehome vs. Bellingham

Selah vs. Toppenish

Seton Catholic vs. King's Way Christian

South Whidbey vs. Coupeville

Squalicum vs. Sultan

Sunnyside vs. Wenatchee

Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Sunnyside Christian

Toutle Lake vs. Klahowya

Warden vs. Granger

White River vs. Decatur

View our full Washington high school football scoreboard.

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Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

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