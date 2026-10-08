Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 8, 2026)

The Washington high school football season has hit the halfway mark. Three teams ranked in the top five remained the same in this week's Washington Top 25 rankings.

Tahoma entered at No. 11 in this week's rankings.

Here are the latest High School On SI Washington high school football Top 25 rankings:

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Curtis 43-10

Next up: vs. Rogers (Puyallup), Oct. 9

The Spartans quarterback Brennan Abbott completed 16 of 21 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Rogers (Puyallup) 70-0

Next up: vs. South Kitsap, Oct. 9

The Vikings outscored their last two opponents 142-6.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Jackson 77-7

Next up: at Glacier Peak, Oct. 9

The Vikings returned from a bye week and were led by Jayvian Ferrell who ran for four touchdowns in Lake Stevens' 77-7 win over Jackson.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Seattle Prep 35-6

Next up: vs. Lincoln (Seattle), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Hanford 28-21

Next up: vs. Kamiakin, Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Olympia 37-19

Next up: vs. Bethel, Oct. 9

The Bears passed a crucial test last week, handing Olympia its first loss of the season.

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Post Falls 63-0

Next up: vs. Davis, Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Bishop Blanchet 41-14

Next up: vs. Ballard, Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: lost 28-23 to Eastlake

Next up: vs. Bellevue, Oct. 10

James Ryu, a junior, tallied 12 total tackles, two solo tackles and (1.0) tackles for loss.

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Auburn 48-0

Next up: at Mount Rainier, Oct. 9

Previous ranking: under consideration

Last week: Def. Kentwood 28-21

Next week: at Stadium, Oct. 10

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Juanita 44-21

Next up: at Arlington, Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Bye week

Next up: at Kentlake, Oct. 8

The Hornets were on a bye week.

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Sageview 42-35

Next up: vs. Hermiston, Oct. 9

The Lions handed Sageview its first loss of the season last week.

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Hazen 73-3

Next up: at Skyline, Oct. 10

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Ballard 48-0

Next up: vs. Chief Sealth, Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. River Ridge 44-14

Next up: at Capital, Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Mark Morris 55-14

Next up: vs. Ridgefield, Oct. 9

The Thunderbirds handed Mark Morris its first loss of the season.

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: lost 31-28 to Gig Harbor

Next up: at Mount Tahoma, Oct. 9

Trailing 21-7 at halftime, the Abes managed to tie it 28-28 on a two-point conversion. Gig Harbor eventually took the victory on a 30-yard field goal.

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Interlake 38-27

Next up: at Newport, Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Bye

Next up: at Decatur, Oct. 9

The Hornets were on a bye last week.

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Lakewood 55-12

Next up: at Lynden, Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Squalicum 51-7

Next up: at Lynden Christian, Oct. 8

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Kiona Benton 60-0

Next up: vs. Naches Valley, Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Warden 48-7

Next up: vs. Columbia (Burbank), Oct. 9

Fell off

Kamiakin

Under Consideration

Kelso

Lynden

Mount Spokane