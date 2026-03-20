2025-26 Girls Wrestling 110-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

2025-26 110-Pound Girls High School Wrestling National Champion:

Kayla Batres (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

Kayla Batres of Greens Farms Academy (CT) captured a Junior Fargo Freestyle wrestling title by technical fall against No. 4 Charlie Wylie (Port Jervis, NY), who is from New Jersey and reps them nationally. At Fargo, Batres also took care of Indiana’s Kendall Moe (Hamilton Heights, No. 5 at 115 pounds) and No. 13 Adalyne Montiel (Toppenish, WA) on tech falls. Batres spilt with Montiel at last spring’s U.S. Open Girls’ Showcase as she placed third.

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Batres was invited to Flo Wrestling’s Who’s No. 1, where he teched California’s Sophia Marie Gonzales, 10-0. The Clovis East grappler would be number eight on our list but did not compete at states.

The Dragon finally wrestled some close matches at the Women of Ironman as she endured a 4-3 engagement with No. 7 Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon, PA) in the finals for that crown and added a win over No. 10 Addison Morse (Harrah, OK), 6-2.

After twice being a National Prep Tournament runner-up, the junior broke through this year beating the same girl she blanked in her qualifier, Lily Runez (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) and No. 18 Kirra Mitchell (Mount De Sales, GA). The National Prep title came at 114 pounds, but Batres has been at 110 other than preps, where 110 pounds was not an option. Runez is ranked 13th at 115 pounds.

2025-26 High School On SI 110-Pound Girls Wrestling All-Americans

Christina Estrada (Buchanan, CA) JR

Final National Ranking: 2

Estrada was hard to get a read on as far as what weight to place her at in the ratings. She was third at Fargo at 105 pounds and held that weight through Super 32, where she won the Belt by taking down No. 3 Hailey Delgado (El Paso Eastwood, TX), No. 5 Eva Zimmerman (Hillcrest, UT), and the number two entry at 105, Natalie Radecki from Delaware’s Caravel Academy.

During California’s regular season, Estrada defeated Sophia Gonzalez in the finals of three tournaments, plus their District Tournament – Ranger Shootout, RM Parks, and Sanger Invitational. Estrada locked down her second straight state crown on an 18-3 tech of No. 25 Alexa Smith (Orange Lutheran).

Hailey Delgado (El Paso Eastwood, TX) SO

Final National Ranking: 3

We certainly could have missed some matches, but it appears going back to Super 32 of Delgado’s freshman season, she has only lost to two wrestlers, Jaclyn Bouzakis (No. 1 at 105 pounds for Wyoming Seminary, PA) and Estrada. Estrada kept her from repeating as a Super 32 Champ in October.

Delgado wasn’t pushed much during the season but blanked No. 32 Aro Ogle-Garza (Lucas Lovejoy, TX) in the Texas Ladies Outlaw Finals. Another quality win came against No. 10 at 115 pounds, Elizabeth Valenzuela-Smith (Pueblo Magnet, AZ), in the Flowing Wells Finals, 8-0.

A second 6A State Championship ended her sophomore year on a 51-0 note to elevate Delgado’s two-year mark to 97-0.

Charlie Wylie (Port Jervis, NY) SR

Final National Ranking: 4

Wylie opened this rankings period by winning the 109-pound Journeymen Fall Classic gold by tech versus California’s Angelica Serratos (No. 5 at 105 pounds). Wylie landed in third at Super 32, losing to Radecki in their first match then avenging that loss in the consolation final. Wylie also got by Maryland’s Summer Mutschler (No. 8 at 105) at Super 32.

Wylie’s sole loss came to Bouzakis in the Eastern States’ 107-pound final. A 30-1 record came with her second state title in a row.

Eva Zimmerman (Hillcrest, UT) SR

Final National Ranking: 5

Zimmerman challenged us with her placement as well, but hers was trickier as Zimmerman was 7th at 106 pounds at Super 32, beating PA’s Julia Horger (No. 3 at 105 pounds). Then won the PNL Fall function at 110 pounds.

At the Women of Ironman, Zimmerman beat Mutschler in the 105-pound finals, and she stayed at 105 for the Reno Tournament of Champions, where she won that crown over No. 19 (at 105) Timmery Condit (Pomona, CO).

To end the year, Zimmerman was back at 110 pounds and obtained a Rockwell Rumble gold. The senior’s 35-0 count came along with her fourth 5A state championship. The state gold was at 115 pounds, but we felt 110 made the most sense as the place for her to be.

Gabriella Conte (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

Final National Ranking: 6

Conte, a 16U Fargo Freestyle Champ, has established an interesting pattern over her three high school campaigns, wherein she suffers one single loss, and hits pay dirt at states. The three-time state champion holds a career record of 60-3.

There were just 14 matches as a freshman with her loss coming to Bouzakis at the Beast of the East. The Beast has proven problematic for Conte as that’s where Horger has beaten her the last two years. Conte beat Horger at Escape the Rock before the Beast this year.

So, will Conte’s senior season contain another loss at the Beast as her only blemish on the way to state title number four?

Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon, PA) FR

Final National Ranking: 7

The Ultimate Club Duals told us right away Silva would be hanging with the big guns with no hesitation as she downed Serratos and Condit. Silva came in sixth at Super 32 and picked up a win against Horger.

Silva was an Ironman and Beast runner-up, to Batres and Horger, respectively. The freshman’s third loss came up at 118 pounds when she took on No. 2 (at 120) Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA). Silva won the PA states with a 6-1 win over Daylee Watson (Conneaut) in the finals and a 7-4 decision of No. 12 Morgan Hyland (Easton).

Jayden Keller (Brookfield, MO) SR

Final National Ranking: 8

Keller’s national profile isn’t as high since she wasn’t at some of the benchmark tournaments such as Beast, Ironman, and Reno. Keller was fifth at Fargo and beat Oklahoma’s Morse there. At the Brian Keck Preseason Nationals, Keller defeated No. 17 Katie Biscoglia (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA). A fourth Class 1 state crown was earned with a 59-0 tally, her second consecutive undefeated season, to finish her career at 202-2.

Remaining 2025-26 105-Pound Girls Wrestling National Rankings

9-Chloe Skiles (Roxana Senior, IL) SO

10-Addison Morse (Harrah, OK) SR

11-Ashlynn Brokaw (Mount Vernon, OH) JR

12-Morgan Hyland (Easton, PA) SO

13-Adalyne Montiel (Toppenish, WA) SR

14-Camdyn Elliott (Gulf Breeze, FL) SR

15-Violet Diaz (Denver, IA) JR

16-Vivienne Popaduic (Academy, NM) FR

17-Katie Biscoglia (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) SR

18-Kirra Mitchell (Mt. De Sales, GA) JR

19-Tatianna Castillo (Lowell, MI) SO

20-Lauren Watson (Ankeny, IA) JR

21-Stacallen Mahoe (Nanakuli, HI) SR

22-Sky Ramos (Moanalua, HI) JR

23-Cadence Christensen (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, IA) FR

24-Lauren Echeverria (Crook County, OR) FR

25-Alexa Smith (Orange Lutheran, CA) FR

26-Adriana Yodice (Paramus Catholic, NJ) FR

27-Leila Witzerman (Peninsula, CA) SR

28-Caroline Collins (Carlsbad, CA) SR

29-Isabella Fodera (Poway, CA) SO

30-Samantha Cornejo (Esperanza, CA) SO

Honorable Mention:

Aumunique Mills (Mill Creek, GA) FR

Aro Ogle-Garza (Lucas Lovejoy, TX) JR

Allison McDaniel (Falcon, CO) FR