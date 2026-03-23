2025-26 Girls Wrestling 125-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

All Girls Wrestling National Champions, All-Americans & Final Rankings:

100 | 105 | 110 | 115 | 120 | 125 |

2025-26 125-Pound Girls High School Wrestling National Champion:

Me’Kala James (Central East, CA) SR

Me’Kala James of California’s Central East High won a state title a year after being fourth, and in doing so avenged a Mid-Cals loss to No. 2 Angelina Borelli (Los Banos) with a 9-2 decision in the finals. James put losses on No. 5 Kaiya Maggini (Del Oro) and No. 28 Aleia Apostol (Poway) to go along with her title.

James beat Apostol and No. 27 Sussette Bell (Etiwanda) to gain the Queen of the Hill crown. At RM Parks, James took down No. 9 Maya Fiodorova (Reed, NV), 10-2, in the finals.

James was a Super 32 runner-up to California’s Epenesa Ellison and placed third at Women’s Nationals, splitting matches with No. 4 Madilyn Peach (Milton, WI). The senior also added a sixth-place finish at Fargo to her resume.

2025-26 High School On SI 125-Pound Girls Wrestling All-Americans

Angelina Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR

Final National Ranking: 2

Borelli was third at states in 2025 with her loss coming to Maggini, who it seems she was 1-2 versus last year. Following states, Borelli placed fifth at the U.S. Open Showcase but didn’t reach the Fargo podium.

Borelli was having an uneventful season until her big win over James. The senior won what appears to be this season's only meeting with Maggini to win the Sac-Joaquin Masters. At states, Borelli got past Bell and No. 30 Mia Hooper (Northview).

Nahenahe Kalamau (Moanalua, HI) JR

Final National Ranking: 3

Being isolated on an island makes it hard for Kalamau and the other Hawaiian grapplers to regularly mix it up with the top guns on the mainland. So, when they do, they need to be loud and proud and that’s what Kalamau did at the Women’s Nationals by placing fifth and beating Peach, 13-9. A 17-5 loss was placed on No. 10 Neve O’Byrne (Garnet Valley, PA).

Some of the Hawaii girls had upwards of 20 matches on their record, and Kalamau was 21-3 last year, but her tally this year was just 11-0. She delivered her third state championship on a 6-3 win against Maui’s Taimane Mataffa Grove.

Madilyn Peach (Milton, WI) SR

Final National Ranking: 4

As noted above, Peach traded wins with James at the Women’s Nationals and she landed in sixth, but authored wins over Fiodorova and O’Byrne. Peach tacked on a fifth place showing at Fargo where James medically forfeited their placement match. Peach stuck No. 19 Sara McLaughlin (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) at Fargo.

Peach ended her year with a 41-0 record and a third state championship. At states, Peach teched No. 13 Chesney Bartoszek (Wrightstown), 17-1 in the finals and decked No. 14 Ramsey Brandenburg (Janesville Parker) in the first round.

No. 15 Kylee Kurszewski (Neenah, WI) was slayed at the Warrior Women’s Tournament. Peach put up an identical 41-0 record as a junior and is 124-2 overall with her two losses coming as a freshman.

Kaiya Maggini (Del Oro, CA) SR

Final National Ranking: 5

Maggini held the upper hand with Borelli last year and she also beat Fiodorova during that time. Maggini didn’t hit the podium at Women’s Nationals but did get a win against Ohio’s Carolyn Geckler (No. 6 at 130 pounds).

Maggini came up short against Newbury Park’s Madison Black (No. 11 at 130) at the WWCTOC. Borelli got the best of her at their masters’ and then Maggini landed in third at states after getting kicked to the consolation rounds by James, 3-1. Maggini stuck No. 24 AlexAndrea Corona (Monache) in the bronze bout and won an 8-7 match with No. 25 Jocelynn Mendoza, who she also beat in the Big Kahuna Finals.

Kayla Moroschan (Chippewa, OH) JR

Final National Ranking: 6

Most of Moroschan’s heavy lifting for rankings purposes occurred at the Women of Ironman where she lost to No. 2 Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA) on the way to earning a bronze with wins over No. 3 Angelina Gochis (Kaneland, IL) and No. 12 Cami Leng (Marysville, OH).

Up at 125 pounds, Moroschan pinned Massillon Perry’s Geckler in the Findlay F.I.G.H.T. finals and beat Kandice Spry (Tri-Valley), 12-4, and earlier, 18-3, in the Grappler Fall Classic Finals. Spry is rated 28th at 115 pounds.

Moroschan ended her 51-1 junior campaign with her first state crown after finishing third a year ago.

Ariella Dobin (Glenbrook North, IL) JR

Final National Ranking: 7

Dobin’s appearance in the rankings is largely based on her two wins over No. 8 Rain Scott (Oak Forest, IL). Dobin got the best of Scott when she won the Hawk Invitational and then again in the state finals but lost their middle meeting at sectionals. Dobin was 39-1 on the year.

Rain Scott (Oak Forest, IL) FR

Final National Ranking: 8

Scott was a highly regarded freshman when she stepped on the Super 32 mats and showed the hype was real by reaching the podium in the sixth position and posting wins against No. 18 Claire Lancaster (Norman, OK) and Nevada’s Noelani Lutz (No. 10 at 120 pounds).

Scott’s 21-2 record earned her an Illinois state silver.

Remaining 2025-26 125-Pound Girls Wrestling National Rankings

9-Maya Fiodorova (Reed, NV) JR

10-Neve O’Byrne (Garnet Valley, PA) SO

11-Sobina Clendaniel (Seward, AK) JR

12-Lucia Ranieri (Roselle Park, NJ) SO

13-Chesney Bartoszek (Wrightstown, WI) JR

14-Ramsey Brandenburg (Janesville Parker, WI) FR

15-Kylee Kurszewski (Neenah, WI) SR

16-Sara Pauls (Minisink Valley, NY) SO

17-Ranelle Smith (Westmoore, OK) JR

18-Claire Lancaster (Norman, OK) SO

19-Sara McLaughlin (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) JR

20-Aariona Strader (Pine Richland, PA) SO

21-Mai Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA) SR

22-Callie Hess (Benton Area, PA) SR

23-Finley Evjen (Canton, SD) FR

24-AlexAndrea Corona (Monache, CA) SO

25-Jocelynn Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR

26-Maile Nguyen (Granada, CA) SR

27-Sussette Bell (Etiwanda, CA) JR

28-Aleia Apostol (Poway, CA) FR

29-Amelia Bacon (Vista Peak, CO) SR

30-Mia Hooper (Northview, CA) SR