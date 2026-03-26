2025-26 Girls Wrestling 145-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

All Girls Wrestling National Champions, All-Americans & Final Rankings:

100 | 105 | 110 | 115 | 120 | 125 | 130 | 135 | 140 | 145 |

2025-26 145-Pound Girls High School Wrestling National Champion:

Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

One day pages will be written, probably in the form of a book, on Maryland’s top ranked Two-time World Champion, Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding). Fernandez has dominated the women’s landscape since her high school debut in ways that have earned praise from the current G.O.A.T. in Women’s Wrestling, Helen Maroulis, who is also from Maryland.

For now, the junior just picked up her third National Prep Tournament Title and is inline to become the first female four-timer there next year. That is also the case for the Beast of the East.

Fernandez made history along with Bo Bassett at this year’s Super 32 when they became the first athletes to win four of those coveted Belts. Fernandez’s dominance on the scene began before high school as her first S32 title was earned when she was in eighth grade.

The Cavalier gained her second Women of Ironman crown and made the trek to PowerAde for the first time and locked that title down to complete the first ever NWCA Girls’ High School Season Triple Crown, which debuted this year with two other winners, and will be given out annually moving forward to ladies that strike gold at Ironman, Beast, and PowerAde.

2025-26 High School On SI 145-Pound Girls Wrestling All-Americans

Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls, WI) JR

Final National Ranking: 2

Hanrahan, a previous Super 32 Champ as a sophomore, was fifth at 140 pounds at Fargo last summer, with one of her losses coming to Minnesota’s Nora Akpan (No. 14 at 155). Akpan held that weight through Flo’s Who’s No. 1 where she had a rematch with Hanrahan then made the move up in weight. Hanrahan avenged her earlier loss with a 17-12 outcome.

Hanrahan’s regular season was mostly uneventful from a national rankings’ standpoint. Outside of her three wins over No. 16 Layla Risler (Mondovi, WI), she faced no ranked competition on the way to a 27-0 season and her second state title. Hanrahan was second at states as a freshman and suffered the only two losses of her career to No. 21 at 135, Lillie Banks (Menasha, WI). Her three-year tally is 77-2.

Ailee Briggs (Lemon Bay, FL) SR

Final National Ranking: 3

We referenced this in the 157-pound boys rankings, and it comes up at this spot as we are looking at an older result to separate two wrestlers. Hanrahan won Super 32 ahead of her sophomore season and beat the now graduated, Zoey Haines (PA).

Hanrahan was fifth at last summer’s Fargo to Briggs’ fourth. They both lost to Haines, but since Hanrahan does hold a win over Haines, it gives her the nod in the rankings.

Briggs put up the first undefeated season of her career as she won her third state crown on a 40-0 record. Titles were also brought home from Let Freedom Ring, Knockout Christmas Classic, and Lady Braves. The senior was second at states for Key West as a freshman and went 19-6. Briggs’ final record is 130-9.

A fifth-place finish at Super 32 (138 pounds) came with wins over No. 5 Faith Bane (New Bern, NC), No. 26 Trinity Roberts (Heritage, TN), and Michigan’s Belicia Manuel (No. 16 at 155). Briggs beat Bane and No.17 Jameson Strickland (Sun Valley, PA) at the Tyrant Columbus Day Duals.

Ryen Hickey (Chatfield, CO) SR

Final National Ranking: 4

Hickey was fourth at Super 32, where she beat Bane and Manuel, but sits behind Briggs because Hickey previously lost to Bane at the Ultimate Club Duals before S32 as well as a surprising loss to No. 28 Ava Allen (Silver Creek, IN) at War of the Roses.

Hickey’s high school history is interesting as she went 43-1 in her first season and picked up a state crown. It appears, at the very least, Hickey skipped states the next year but may have sat out her entire sophomore season.

As a junior, Hickey was second at states with the loss in the finals being the sole blemish on a 41-1 record. Hickey got back on top this year and did it cleanly for the first time with a 29-0 tally.

Faith Bane (New Bern, NC) SR

Final National Ranking: 5

Bane added the second state championship of her career this year with a 40-1 count and suffered her only setback at Beast of the East to No. 1 at 155, Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge, PA) when both were still at 145 pounds.

Bane, who placed fifth at Fargo last year, ended Super 32 in the sixth-place position. The senior was second at the Journeymen Fall Classic to Lasure but beat No. 6 Kesi Tsarni (Bullis School, MD) there.

Kesi Tsarni (Bullis School, MD) SO

Final National Ranking: 6

Tsarni is now a two-time National Prep Runner-up to Fernandez as they squared off there the last two seasons. Tsarni was second at Beast to Lasure and beat No. 21 Paige Jox (Mt. Lebanon).

Tsarni was fifth at the Journeymen, losing to Bane and No. 10 Victoria Alvarado (Warwick Valley, NY). Two factors have Tsarni ahead of Alvarado now. The first is Tsarni’s win over Bane at Super 32, coupled with the second, which was Alvardo’s state final loss.

Tsarni remains behind Bane despite the win because she didn’t place at S32 and lost to Pennsylvania’s Mia O’Farrill (an 8th grader), who was eighth at S32 to Bane’s sixth.

Emily Beckley (Broken Arrow, OK) JR

Final National Ranking: 7

Beckley was a Fargo runner-up to Fernandez in the 16U brackets. The junior then placed second at the Brian Keck Preseason Nationals to Iowa’s Hayden Bratland, who is missing from the report since she didn’t compete at states.

Beckley’s second 6A state gold capped off a 32-1 campaign. In the state finals, Beckley defeated No. 33 Makenna Howell (ADA), 9-4. A Jay Border Wars title was added by taking out Rogers, Arkansas’ Ashley Thompson (No. 30 at 155). The only loss for the junior, who was third at states as a freshman, came at the hands of Lasure in the finals of Ironman.

Juliet Alt (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO

Final National Ranking: 8

Alt started the season, and spent most of last spring and summer, at 155 pounds. It was at 155 where Alt was dealt all four of her losses this year. The sophomore was fifth at Ironman with two losses, and then, third at the Beast and PowerAde.

Alt was a freshman state champ with a 31-2 record at 155 pounds. Her 1-0 win over Strickland in the finals delivered her second state gold and a 38-4 tally. Alt was fourth at 155 in 16U Freestyle at Fargo last summer.

Remaining 2025-26 145-Pound Girls Wrestling National Rankings

9-Delaney Dixon (Windsor, NY) SO

10-Victoria Alvarado (Warwick Valley, NY) JR

11-Audrey Robinson (Carter, OR) SO

12-Jestinah Solomua (Corona, CA) JR

13-Zaira Sugui (Moanalua, HI) SR

14-Audrey Rogotzke (Stillwater, MN) SR

15-Emma Antoni (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) FR

16-Layla Risler (Mondovi, WI) SO

17-Jameson Strickland (Sun Valley, PA) JR

18-Natalie Beaumont (Cumberland, IL) SR

19-Eva Barry (Newton/Kittatinny, NJ) SR

20-Naomi Gearheart (Crestview, OH) JR

21-Paige Jox (Mt. Lebanon, PA) SR

22-Giancarla Garduno (St. Ignatius, IL) JR

23-Taniah Borney (Eagan, MN) JR

24-Jammie Krah (Ankeny, IA) SO

25-Lauren Luzum (Decorah, IA) SR

26-Trinity Roberts (Heritage, TN) SR

27-Charisma Lawrence (Merrillville, IN) SR

28-Ava Allen (Silver Creek, IN) SR

29-Mira Richardson (Eureka, MO) SR

30-Leann Cory (Collinsville, IL) JR

Honorable Mention:

Kamryn Bourbon (Nixa, MO) SO

Chloe Ross (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) FR

Makenna Howell (ADA, OK) SR

Makaylee Cannon (Piedmont, OK) SR