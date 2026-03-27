2025-26 Girls Wrestling 170-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

All Girls Wrestling National Champions, All-Americans & Final Rankings:

100 | 105 | 110 | 115 | 120 | 125 | 130 | 135 | 140 | 145 | 155 | 170 |

2025-26 170-Pound Girls High School Wrestling National Champion:

Leilani Lemus (Clovis, CA) SR

Leilani Lemus only took 34 seconds to lock down her fourth State Championship. In the state of California, she cruised without being challenged.

Lemus was third at last year’s U17 Women’s Nationals at 73 kilograms where she was pinned by the No. 1 at 155, Ella Poalillo (High Point, NJ).

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Lemus picked up wins over two ladies currently ranked at 190 pounds, No. 4 Sarah Pulk (Badger, MN) and No. 14 Emily Carvalho (Redwood, CA). Another win came over Chestnut Ridge, PA’s Juliet Alt, who is now all the way down at 145 pounds, where she is rated eighth.

The Ultimate Club Duals would give Lemus a result that would give her the upper hand in the rankings over No. 2 Kaili Manuel (Romeo, MI). Lemus beat Texas’ Janiya Johnson, who is now at Pennsylvania’s Wyoming Seminary. Johnson beat Manuel twice last year.

Lemus handled Alt again and No. 4 Alexis Penley (Wyoming Seminary, PA) at those duals.

2025-26 High School On SI 170-Pound Girls Wrestling All-Americans

Kaili Manuel (Romeo, MI) JR

Final National Ranking: 2

Manuel’s final record of 48-1 indicates one loss but it was not a true defeat as it came on an injury default and puts a slight tarnish on an otherwise undefeated season, which would have been Manuel’s second in a row after posting up with a 42-0 tally a year ago.

A state gold was found in her first foray to finish a 26-1 freshman campaign. Manuel’s total tally is up to 116-2.

Manuel’s first loss to Johnson came in USA Wrestling’s 2025 Folkstyle Nationals Finals. Manuel placed third at Women’s Nationals at 69 kilograms beating North Dakota’s Julia Araujo, who is ranked third at 155, and lost to Johnson again.

A 16U Fargo title over Pulk with a win over Penley earned Manuel an invitation to Flo’s Who’s No. 1, where she faced off with No. 8 Autumn Elsbury (South Tama, IA), and won on a 10-0 technical fall.

The junior’s last stop before the season got underway was Super 32. Manuel fell to Poalillo in the 155-pound finals, but put losses on Araujo, No. 7 Natalie Blanco (Chino, CA), and No. 12 Cydney Davis (El Paso Bel Air, TX).

Olivia Georges (DePaul Catholic, NJ) SR

Final National Ranking: 3

Georges’ path to three state championships was not linear as the first gold came as a freshman with Georges falling to third the next year before getting back on top as a junior and senior.

The senior was 24-1 with her sole setback coming in the170-pound Beast of the East finals to Wyoming Seminary’s Ciyanna Okocha (rated 4th at 155), 4-3. Her four-year count ends at 68-6.

Georges has a pin of Johnson at Super 32 where she placed fourth with two losses to Araujo, but Manuel beat Araujo and finished second to Georges’ fourth. In addition to Johnson, Georges beat No. 7 Esperanza Calvillo (Apple Valley, MN).

Georges won a Junior Freestyle gold over No. 5 Sarah Henckel and also beat Calvillo at there.

Alexis Penley (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

Final National Ranking: 4

Penley stubbornly kept Henckel from becoming the first ever girl to win four National Prep Crowns with her 9-4 upset in the finals. Seminary isn’t super active during the season and the only other notable result we have for her is a 165-pound Eastern States Gold that was won by default versus her teammate Remington LaFlamme (No. 6 at 190).

Penley wrestled to third place finishes at Super 32 and the Brian Keck Preseason Nationals. The freshman handled Pulk at S32 and No. 15 Siobhan Flanner (Shawnee Mission South, KS) at BK.

Penley was fifth in the 16U brackets at Fargo with a win over LaFlamme.

Sarah Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

Final National Ranking: 5

Much like Wyoming Sem, Blair’s girls aren’t very active on the high school front, and Henckel’s only notable appearance of the season came at preps.

Henckel beat Calvillo en route to placing fourth at Women’s Nationals in the U20 72 kilograms field. Henckel was second to Georges at Fargo and won a Journeymen Fall Classic Crown.

Elizabeth Madison (Loveland, OH) SR

Final National Ranking: 6

Madison collected state gold in her first two go ‘rounds and had her dreams of four snatched away last year as she lost her only match of the season in the state finals to Findlay’s Kate Simmons.

Madison was pinned last year but did the pinning this year as she put her third crown in the books with a 1:24 decking of Austintown Fitch’s Reghan Koch to seal a 40-0 record. Over her career, Madison was 143-2.

Madison stuck Elsbury at the Junior National Duals and placed fourth in 2025 at Folkstyle Nationals with a loss to Manuel and a win over No. 14 Kiley Dillow (Chanute, KS).

Esperanza Calvillo (Apple Valley, MN) SR

Final National Ranking: 7

The senior won a state championship in her final opportunity to do so after being second last year along with a third and fourth in earlier trips.

Calvillo was 30-1 this season with the loss coming at the Dan Gable Donnybrook to No. 9 Amaila Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) and her third-place match victory coming over Elsbury, which gives her the nod in the running order to Djoumessi.

Autumn Elsbury (South Tama County, IA) SR

Final National Ranking: 8

Elsbury is the linchpin that promotes Calvillo ahead of Djoumessi since after she lost to Calvillo, Elsbury beat Djoumessi in the Iowa 2A State Finals by fall. The timeline favors the order we present here.

Elsbury suffered two unexpected losses over the course of the season to No. 18 Gracie Pinckney (Mount Vernon, IA) and No. 19 Payton Traynor (Johnston, IA) at two separate incidents.

Elsbury avenged both with little time to waste as the next time she saw Pinckney she decked her. Elsbury fell to Traynor at regions then got her back at states. Those two losses in particular also aid the case for elevating Calvillo.

Additionally, Elsbury was smoked at the Donnybrook by No. 10 Ana Simon (Decorah, IA), 16-4. The senior gained revenge for that one at states with a 16-8 count to gain her second 2A State Championship.

Remaining 2025-26 170-Pound Girls Wrestling National Rankings

9-Amaila Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) SO

10-Ana Simon (Decorah, IA) SR

11-Bryce Snyder (Palisades, PA) SR

12-Laynie Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) JR

13-Kimura Hutter (Adams-Friendship, WI) JR

14-Kiley Dillow (Chanute, KS) SR

15-Siobhan Flanner (Shawnee Mission South, KS) SO

16-Ava Guilmette (Shenendehowa, NY) SO

17-Makayla Vasser (Union County, SC) JR

18-Gracie Pinckney (Mount Vernon, IA) SR

19-Payton Traynor (Johnston, IA) SO

20-Sally Johnson (Clarksville, TN) SR

21-Irelynn Laurin (West Creek, TN) SR

22-Shylee Tuzon (Central Grand Junction, CO) SR

23-Chloe Gatrost (Centennial, AZ) JR

24-Madelyn Oliver (Benjamin Franklin, AZ) JR

25-Aisha Williams Bautista (Lewisville Flower Mound, TX) JR

26-Molly Olague (Skyline, ID) JR

27-Sarah Toribau (Oakley, ID) SR

28-Jadyn Pense (St. Helens, OR) JR

29-Samarah Tafiti (East Ridge, TN) SR

30-Alezandra Robles (Sunnyside, AZ) SR