2025-26 Girls Wrestling 190-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

All Girls Wrestling National Champions, All-Americans & Final Rankings:

100 | 105 | 110 | 115 | 120 | 125 | 130 | 135 | 140 | 145 | 155 | 170 | 190 | 230

2025-26 190-Pound Girls High School Wrestling National Champion:

Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) JR

Brooke Huffman added a third state crown to her resume but the most noteworthy part of that is she has not had one setback on the high school mats working to a 129-0 count.

Huffman fell at Fargo to the graduated Mahalia Adams (VA) in Junior Freestyle at 190 and placed third.

2025-26 High School On SI 190-Pound Girls Wrestling All-Americans

Tevia Nau Rarick (Westlake, UT) SO

Final National Ranking: 2

Rarick is in the midst of putting a streak like Huffman’s together and has her title count up to two on an 81-0 total after being 43-0 this year.

The sophomore was a 16U Freestyle Champ at Fargo with pins of No. 10 JayaShree Bray (Omaha North, NE) and No. 17 Riley Samarripa (McLoud, OK).

Millie Azlin (Bixby, OK) SR

Final National Ranking: 3

Azlin exits Bixby as a four-time Oklahoma state champion with a 128-3 record that includes two unbeaten years, this year (32-0) and her second season (37-0). Azlin’s only loss as a junior came in the Ironman Finals and she was 33-2 in her freshman year.

Azlin’s state final win was another versus No. 21 Tessalynn Goodner (Putnam City), whom she also beat in the Supergirl 64 Finals. There would be no failure at the 2025 edition of Ironman as Azlin decked No. 12 Carli Vargas (Kearney, MO) in those finals.

The senior was second at the U.S. Open Showcase a year ago.

Teagan McGuinness (Union-Endicott, NY) SR

Final National Ranking: 4

A closer investigation of McGuinness’ sheet showed she picked up a 5-4 overtime tiebreaker win over No. 11 Bryce Snyder (Palisades, PA) at the Waterway Duals and not long after that No. 5 Sarah Pulk (Badger, MN) lost to Snyder at Super 32.

McGuinness was a state silver medalist in 2025 and not only made it to the top in 2026 but did so as an undefeated state champion with a 36-0 record. McGuinness was fourth at the Journeymen Fall Classic and pinned No. 6 Remington LaFlamme (Wyoming Seminary, PA) after building an 11-2 lead.

Sarah Pulk (Badger, MN) JR

Final National Ranking: 5

Pulk was at 155 pounds when she gathered her second state crown at the end of her sophomore season. Over last year’s Freestyle summer season, Pulk made the move to 170 and was second in the 16U Brackets to Romeo, Michigan’s Kaili Manuel (No. 2 at 170).

Pulk had a brief layover at roughly 161 pounds for the Women’s National where she was fourth at 73 kilograms with a win over LaFlamme and losses to the top-rated girls at 155 and 170, New Jersey’s Ella Poalillo and California’s Leilani Lemus, respectively.

At the bracketed portion of War of the Roses, Pulk was third at 180 pounds, taking a loss to Nebraska’s Makyla Vasser (No. 17 at 155) and beating No. 19 Addison Arvdal (Sutherland, NE).

The junior was fourth at Super 32 at 175 pounds, gaining revenge on Vasser and beating LaFlamme again. Pulk’s losses were two girls who ended the year ranked at 170, No. 4 Alexis Penley (Wyoming Seminary) and Snyder.

After that she ascended to the 190-pound class and won her third state title, improving to 32-0, on the year, and 98-2 in her career.

Remington LaFlamme (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

Final National Ranking: 6

LaFlamme is originally from Texas, so when she started crossing paths will Illinoi’s Penley, little did she know, they would one day be high school teammates.

LaFlamme was second to Blair Academy’ No. 5 at 170, Sarah Henckel at the 2025 National Prep Tournament. This year, Penley beat Henckel in her final and LaFlamme gained her first title at 185 pounds.

LaFlamme beat Penley at Women’s Nationals, where she lost to Pulk. At Fargo, Penley was the victor. They met again at the Journeymen Fall Classic with LaFlamme beating Penley and Henckel.

A seventh-place finish at Super 32 included a win over Vasser and No. 34 Annette Preston (Somerton, AZ), along with another loss to Pulk.

Olivia Kemp (Carleton Airport, MI) JR

Final National Ranking: 7

Kemp was the beneficiary of a state final meeting with No. 8 Kanata Richardson (Bloomfield Hills, MI), in which she gained the win and a birth in our rankings ahead of Richardson, who pinned Kemp at Lady Falcon for her only loss on a 25-1 season. Kemp placed fifth at states last year.

Kanata Richardson (Bloomfield Hills, MI) SR

Final National Ranking: 8

Richardson was not able to defend her state title as Kemp gave her one of the three losses on her ledger for the year in the state finals. The senior’s other losses were to, we assume, her sister, Madiba at District 6 and Manuel in the Herm Wilkinson Finals.

Richardson was a 16U Junior Freestyle Finalist at Fargo, succumbing to Virginia’s Adams. Richardson lost to Vasser in War of the Roses final but beat Arvdal there.

Remaining 2025-26 190-Pound Girls Wrestling National Rankings

9-Jazmyn Garcia (Scottsbluff, NE) JR

10-JayaShree Bray (Omaha North, NE) JR

11-Shayla Martinez (Broomfield, CO) JR

12-Carli Vargas (Kearney, MO) JR

13-Kendall Angelo (Oak Park, MO) SR

14-Estefany Caballero (Orange, CA) JR

15-Emily Carvalho (Redwood, CA) JR

16-Parker Wynn (Sulphur, OK) FR

17-Riley Samarripa (McLoud, OK) SO

18-Olivia Martinez (Rochester Mayo, MN) FR

19-Addison Arvdal (Sutherland, NE) JR

20-Izzy Renfro (Basehor-Linwood, KS) SR

21-Tessalynn Goodner (Putnam City, OK) JR

22-Brook West (Comanche, OK) SR

23-Caroline Hattala (Quakertown, PA) SR

24-Charli Rea (Northwestern, PA) FR

25-Brooklyn Graham (East Buchanan, IA) SR

26-Megan Weil (Burns, OR) SO

27-Shauna Anderson (Thunder Ridge, ID)

28-Allison Konrad (Watertown, SD) SR

29-Marlee Heltzel (Spearfish, SD) SO

30-Jessica Hite (Custer, ND) JR

Honorable Mention:

Cambree Anderson (Bismarck, ND) JR

Esmeralda Tellez (Reading, PA) SR

Jade Hahn (Central Regional, NJ) SR

Annette Preston (Somerton, AZ) FR

Paisley Murphy (Sunlake, FL) FR

Kayli Morris (Platt, CT) SR