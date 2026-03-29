2025-26 Girls Wrestling 235-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

All Girls Wrestling National Champions, All-Americans & Final Rankings:

100 | 105 | 110 | 115 | 120 | 125 | 130 | 135 | 140 | 145 | 155 | 170 | 190 | 230

2025-26 235-Pound Girls High School Wrestling National Champion:

Deionna Borders - Berea-Midpark (OH)

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Deionna Borders was a Junior Fargo Freestyle Champion last summer and kept that momentum flowing into her senior campaign where she secured her second Ohio State Title in a row. At Fargo, Borders blanked No. 5 Brenda Banks (Panther Valley, PA), 5-0, and No. 7 Alexis Stinson (Liberty, MO), 3-2.

On the way to an unscathed 38-0 year, Borders pinned Archbold’s Gabriella Oregon in the third period of the Women of Ironman Finals, 5:18, and the second round of the state final, 3:17.

2025-26 High School On SI 235-Pound Girls Wrestling All-Americans

Halle Spears (Midland, MI) SR

Final National Ranking: 2

Spears capped off a 33-0 campaign by claiming her first state championship after being second a year ago. Spears was third at Fargo where she lost to No. 3 Mia Cienega (Everett, WA) by fall. Spears won the Belt at Super 32 and defeated Missouri’s Jayci Shelton on a default while winning 4-0. Cienega forfeited out of S32 after losing to Shelton. It should be noted that Shelton did not compete during the high school season, so she does not appear in this report.

Mia Cienega (Everett, WA) SR

Final National Ranking: 3

Cienega was a Fargo runner-up where she beat Spears. After losing to Shelton at Super 32, Cienega completed her second consecutive undefeated season at 28-0 with her second 3A/4A State Championship after being second as a freshman and sophomore.

Aubrey Bartkowiak (Attica, IN) SR

Final National Ranking: 4

Bartkowiak has faced many of the top ten at this weight including a split with Stinson. At the preseason War Of The Roses National Duals, Bartkowiak handled Banks and No. 9 Saharia Quamina (Bloomfield, NJ). The senior was third at last year’s state tournament with a loss to No. 8 Racheal Adolphe (North Central). In this campaign, Bartkowiak beat Adolphe twice counting a 4:48 fall in the state finals to end the year at 29-0.

Brenda Banks (Panther Valley, PA) SR

Final National Ranking: 5

Going back to last summer’s National Duals, Banks has only suffered two defeats. At the duals, Banks put losses on Stinson and Borders. Borders got her back at Fargo, where Banks was third. Bartkowiak pinned Banks at War Of The Roses. At those duals, Banks stuck Quamina. Banks collected her fourth state crown to top of a 37-0 season and ran her career count to 110-2.

Phoenix Molina (Tolono Unity, IL) SR

Final National Ranking: 6

Molina was third at the 2025 Illinois State Tournament, picking up her loss to a graduated senior. Molina returned this year to run through the local competition with her first state crown and a 38-0 record. In the open tournament season, Molina handled Stinson at the U.S. Open and Borders at National Duals. The senior did not place at Fargo and lost to Spears there.

When it comes to national rankings, you look at a lot to establish a logical order, and that includes past results. Happenings from last year are impacting this year, with Bartkowiak trading wins with Illinois’ now graduated Chloe Holeston and Molina losing to Holeston at least four times.

Alexis Stinson (Liberty, MO) SR

Final National Ranking: 7

Stinson was fourth at Fargo, beating Bartkowiak but picking up losses to Banks and Borders. Stinson added her second state title in a row, along with a 47-0 record, after not placing in her first two visits to states.

Racheal Adolphe (North Central, IN) SO

Final National Ranking: 8

Adolphe is a 16U Fargo Titlist that spilt with Bartkowiak last year, winning states as a freshman, but couldn’t solve her rival in this campaign, as Bartkowiak beat her both times they met, including the state final.

Remaining 2025-26 235-Pound Girls Wrestling National Rankings

9-Saharia Quamina (Bloomfield, NJ) SR

10-Haley Armstrong (Atlantic, IA) SR

11-Charley Timms (Reed, NV) JR

12-Ashley Najera (Lexington, NE) SR

13-Gia Coons (Orange Vista, CA) SO

14-Taya Maumausolo matagi (Nipomo, CA) SO

15-Ashley Wafer (Lakewood, CA) SR

16-Isabella Lorenzana (Francis Lewis, CA) SR

17-Adelena Martinez (Hemet, CA)

18-Kenzie Barrett (South Dade, FL) SO

19-Mekialla Mauvais (Freedom, FL) JR

20-Eden Hach (Watertown, SD) JR

21-Brielle Williams (Lawton, OK) JR

22-Paige Wainscott (Edmond North, OK) SO

23-Sophiea Quinn (Lebanon, MO) SR

24-Lulu Kirk (Shawnee Mission South, KS) SO

25-Molly Marty (Olathe North, KS) JR

26-Naomi Gonzalez (Valley Stream Central, NY) SR

27-Peyton Mullin (Dundee, NY) JR

28-Abigail Lacy (Oologah, OK) SO

29-Juliana Thrush (Ottawa Township, IL) SR

30-Sandra Takara (Buena Vita, NE) JR