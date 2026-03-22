2025-26 Girls Wrestling 120-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

All Girls Wrestling National Champions, All-Americans & Final Rankings:

100 | 105 | 110 | 115 | 120 |

2025-26 120-Pound Girls High School Wrestling National Champion:

Stevie Joyce Martin (Granada, CA) SR

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Stevie Joyce Martin put most of her work in that justifies her place atop the field at the Women’s Nationals as that’s the venue where Joyce decked No. 2 Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA) on the way to earning a silver.

Joyce Martin fell in the finals to World Silver Medalist Epenesa Elison, who did not finish the season, and therefore is not in the final report. The senior added wins over No. 15 Maila Ottow (Snohomish, WA) and No. 10 at 115 pounds, Elizabeth Valenzuela-Smith (Pueblo Magnet, AZ).

We couldn’t find many results for SJ, as she is also known. The senior’s final record was 37-2. The loss we had for her was to Buchanan’s Trinity Garza before she dropped to 115. We couldn’t find the second loss. The future Lehigh University grappler won her sectional and masters, then improved on last year’s runner-up performance at states with a 12-0 major decision of No. 26 Ava Ebrahimi (Poway).

2025-26 High School On SI 120-Pound Girls Wrestling All-Americans

Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA) JR

Final National Ranking: 2

Solomon had a productive preseason that saw her place second at Super 32, losing to World Champion Morgan Turner in the 112-pound finals. But pick up wins at various locales over No. 14 Winter West (WA, twice), No. 30 Erica Irvine (IA), and two against California’s Aubree Gutierrez (No. 6 at 115 pounds).

The junior was one of the inaugural winners of the “Girls High School Triple Crown”, which will now be given each year to anyone who claims crowns at the Women of Ironman, Girls’ Beast of the East, and Girls’ PowerAde.

Solomon grabbed her Ironman gold with pins of No. 3 Angelina Gochis (Kaneland, IL) and No. 7 Mackenzie Carder (Olentangy Orange, OH). The Beast title came on a 10-2 major decision of Mai Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA), who is ranked 21st at 125 pounds.

The Triple crown victory came over the same girl Solomon eventually beat in the state finals, Shippensburg’s Olivia Kearns (No. 30 at 115). Solomon’s second state title completed a 39-0 campaign.

Angelina Gochis (Kaneland, IL) JR

Final National Ranking: 3

Gochis was holding two state titles when she went into Fargo and placed seventh in the Junior Division at 115 pounds. A win over No. 3 Isabel Kaplan of Indiana hinted at what was to come.

In the preseason, Gochis blew up and charged through some serious competition to elevate her national rating. At War of the Roses, Gochis picked up her biggest win when she upset No. 4 Cheyenne Frank (Oxford, MI). There was one more stellar performance on deck.

Gochis ran through the Brian Keck Preseason National bracket and stuck No. 5 Daelin Cody (Princeton, WI) in the finals, teched No. 8 Hannah Naccarati-Cholo (Basha, AZ), 19-2, and won a 6-2 decision versus No. 13 Kaylyn Harrill (Skutt Catholic, NE).

Once in season, the junior won titles at the Dan Gable Donnybrook and Wonder Women Tournaments and placed fourth at Ironman, where she suffered the only two losses on her 31-2 record. Gochis’ third state crown came on a 9-3 decision of No. 18 Amelia Nidelea-Polanin (Hampshire).

Cheyenne Frank (Oxford, MI) SR

Final National Ranking: 4

Frank put a bowtie on her career, running her unbeaten streak to two years, as she mauled her way to a second crown after being a runner-up as a sophomore and fifth as a freshman.

We couldn’t ascertain a record versus girl for her first year but the only loss in the sophomore season was in the state finals to finish 15-1. Her three-year count after this year’s 39-0 record is 80-1. Her freshman record is listed as 26-11 but that includes matches versus boys. The other three years did not.

Frank was a Super 32 runner-up to New Jersey’s Marie Sharp (Blair Academy), who didn’t finish the year, and gained wins against Carder, No. 16 Gabrielle Severin (Bethpage, NY), Nidelea-Polanin, and No. 20 Kendahl Haynie Wakulla, FL). Frank won Grappler Fall Classic titles in both girls’ division over the same lady, No. 24 Valarie McAnelly (Soldotna, AK).

Daelin Cody (Princeton, WI) SO

Final National Ranking: 5

Cody was second at the BK PS Nationals to Gochis but picked up wins over West and No. 21 Cora Stewart (Grafton, WI), who she would face a few more times in the regular season.

Cody was third at states as a freshman a year ago with her sole loss coming to Taylor Whiting (Lena, No. 1 at 115). There would be no setbacks this year as Cody rolled to a 48-0 tally, beating Stewart in the finals at Papermaker and Brillion.

The state final victory came in a 4-3 showdown with No. 6 Angela Bianchi (Twin Rivers). Cody also hung a loss on No. 20 Dakota Athey (Bay Port), 14-3, at states.

Angela Bianchi (Two Rivers, WI) SR

Final National Ranking: 6

Bianchi was not very active in the preseason on the national level but that didn’t seem to matter as she marched all the way to the Wisconsin state finals without tasting defeat. The senior was the underdog, but a defending two-time champ, alas the hunger for a third crown was not strong enough to hold of Cody as she dropped to 25-1.

Bianchi will take a 105-3 record along with her to Oklahoma State in the fall.

Mackenzie Carder (Olentangy Orange, OH) JR

Final National Ranking: 7

Carder was a Junior Freestyle runner-up at Fargo and placed third at Super 32. Carder suffered two losses on the year to Solomon at Ironman and a dual meet. Carder was second at Ironman, putting a major decision up against No. 12 Cami Leng (Marysville).

Carder won the Findlay F.I.G.H.T. Title by sticking No. 9 Mikayla Perkins (Whiteland, IN). The next notable wins on her sheet came as she revisited Leng at the state duals, districts, and states, winning all three, including a 14-4 major in the state finals.

Hannah Naccarati-Cholo (Basha, AZ) SO

Final National Ranking: 8

Naccarati-Cholo capped her sophomore season with a second consecutive state championship and a 48-0 record. She didn’t have many notable outcomes during the season but was third at the BK PS Nationals with wins over Ottow and Stewart.

Remaining 2025-26 120-Pound Girls Wrestling National Rankings

9-Mikayla Perkins (Whiteland, IN) SO

10-Noelani Lutz (SLAM Academy, NV) SR

11-Remington Zimmerer (Regis Jesuit, CO) JR

12-Cami Leng (Marysville, OH) JR

13-Kaylyn Harrill (Skutt Catholic, NE) JR

14-Winter West (Bonney Lake, WA) SO

15-Maila Ottow (Snohomish, WA) JR

16-Gabrielle Severin (Bethpage, NY) SR

17-Gail Sullivan (Monroe-Woodbury, NY) SO

18-Amelia Nidelea-Polanin (Hampshire, IL) JR

19-Elle Changaris (High Point Regional, NJ) SO

20-Dakota Athey (Bay Port, WI) JR

21-Cora Stewart (Grafton, WI) FR

22-Kendal Haynie (Wakulla, FL) SO

23-Charli Raymond (Simley, MN) JR

24-Valerie McAnelly (Soldotna, AK) JR

25-McKenna Wilson (Tulsa Union, OK) SO

26-Ava Ebrahimi (Poway, CA) SR

27-Tatianna Irizarry (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) JR

28-Alina Bardoni (Centennial, NV) FR

29-Presley Beard (Derby, KS) FR

30-Erica Irvine (Don Bosco, IA) JR