2025-26 Girls Wrestling 115-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

All Girls Wrestling National Champions, All-Americans & Final Rankings:

100 | 105 | 110 | 115 |

2025-26 115-Pound Girls High School Wrestling National Champion:

Taylor Whiting (Lena, WI) SR

While earning a bronze in Fargo, Taylor Whiting tech falled No. 3 Isabel Kaplan (West Lafayette, IN), 10-0. Whiting had a rematch with Arizona’s Reagan Mathers at Who’s No. 1 and won that match to take a 2-1 lead in her series with Mathers that includes a win at the 2024 Who’s No. 1 and a loss at the 2024 Super 32.

Mathers does not appear in the high school season rankings since she competes for Valiant Prep, who is not part of Arizona’s Athletic Association and therefore, does not wrestle a high school schedule.

During her time on the mats during the high school season, Whiting put her fourth Wisconsin state title in the book with a 10-5 decision of No. 17 Emjay Neumann (Manitowoc Lincoln) for a 16-0 season.

The girls’ schedule in Wisconsin is not as robust as other states with Whiting posting a 17-0 record as a junior and 12-0 as a sophomore. A slate filled out with boys’ matches gave her a 24-1 record as a freshman. Interestingly, her only high school loss came, not from a boy that year, but Neumann.

2025-26 High School On SI 115-Pound Girls Wrestling All-Americans

Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, FL) SO

Final National Ranking: 2

Gonzalez followed up a third-place finish at Fargo with a likewise position at Super 32, where her only loss was to World Champion Morgan Turner, who did not compete during the season. At S32, Gonzalez stacked wins over Kaplan, No. 6 Aubree Gutierrez (Marina, CA), and No. 7 Jaydin Cuevas (Prairie View, CO).

Gonzalez claimed a Women of Ironman and Knockout Christmas Classic Title before deciding to test herself against the boys. The sophomore was a Girls’ State Champ a season ago and decided not to build on that and hung tough with the 3A Boys, placing eighth at 113 pounds.

Isabel Kaplan (West Lafayette, IN) SR

Final National Ranking: 3

Kaplan was eighth at both the Women’s Nationals and Fargo, but had her big breakout performance at Super 32, placing fifth and beating Cuevas, 2-0, in the fifth-place match. Kaplan handled Cuevas again on the way to winning a Brian Keck Preseason Nationals title by defeating No. 5 Kendall Moe (Hamilton Heights, IN) in the finals.

Kaplan chose to mostly compete against boys during the current campaign, but she was active, so, as we did with Gonzalez, and allowed her to stay in despite time away tangling with the fellas, we are leaving Kaplan in the ranks, too. Kaplan could not replicate Gonzalez’s success by placing at boys’ states. It should be noted that Indiana is a single class state tournament, while Florida has three boys’ divisions.

Nakayla Dawson (John Glenn, MI) SR

Final National Ranking: 4

Dawson made a splash by finishing third at Fargo and trading wins with Moe, plus tacking on a win against Cuevas. Dawson’s high school season was uneventful, but certainly noteworthy as a 15-0 season led to state title number four.

Like Wisconsin, Michigan has a limited girls schedule, and Dawson had a 12-0 record when she won her junior crown and was just 9-0 as a sophomore. The two losses on Dawson’s resume came against boys during her freshman season.

Kendall Moe (Hamilton Heights, IN) SR

Final National Ranking: 5

Moe downed Gutierrez at the BK Preseason Nationals en route to placing second. After that, Moe settled into the Indiana season and completed her second straight undefeated campaign at 37-0 with a second consecutive IHSAA State Crown.

The IHSAA has only been sanctioning a Girls’ State Tournament for two years. Prior to that, the IHSGW held a state affair and Moe gained titles in both of her trips there.

Aubree Gutierrez (Marina, CA) SO

Final National Ranking: 6

After her freshman season that concluded with a state championship, Gutierrez was a runner-up at the U.S. Open Showcase and 16U Freestyle at Fargo. Gutierrez placed in three big fall events as her encore.

A Journeymen Fall Classic gold included a win versus No. 15 Jocelyn Danbe (River Dell, NJ). The fourth at Super 32 had wins over Kaplan and Cuevas. The reason Gutierrez is not ahead of Kaplan despite that win is a later loss at the BK PS Nationals to Moe. Gutierrez was third at BK with another win over Cuevas.

Crowns were secured at Reno Tournament of Champions, Queen of the Hills, SS Ford Masters, and California States. At Reno and Queen, Gutierrez beat No. 9 Paris Soria (Los Altos, CA). The second state supremacy came on a fall of No. 32 Skye Schneider (Elk Grove).

Jaydin Cuevas (Prairie View, CO) JR

Final National Ranking: 7

Cuevas was sixth at Super 32 and fourth at BK Preseason Nationals to set a great tone for a junior year that culminated in a second state title after being third as a freshman. Cuevas has put up a 90-0 tally over the last two seasons.

Trinity Garza (Buchanan, CA) FR

Final National Ranking: 8

Garza spent the beginning part of the campaign at 120 pounds or higher. A huge win came at MidCals over the number one girl at 120 pounds, SJ Martin (Granada, CA). Garza added that title to ones she won at the Ranger Shootout and RM Parks. At States, Garza was third after falling to Gutierrez and beat Soria twice, including their placement match.

Remaining 2025-26 115-Pound Girls Wrestling National Rankings

9-Paris Soria (Los Altos, CA) FR

10-Elizabeth Valenzuela-Smith (Pueblo Magnet, AZ) JR

11-Kinzie Williams (American Falls, ID) SO

12-Xuan Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA) JR

13-Lily Runez (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SR

14-Riley Karwowski (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

15-Jocelyn Danbe (River Dell, NJ) JR

16-Kylie Gudewitz (Howell, NJ) SR

17-Emjay Neumann (Manitowoc Lincoln, WI) SR

18-Delialah Betances (Lee County, GA) SR

19-Senna Grassman (Cleveland, TN) SR

20-Mabel Rogers (Republic, MO) FR

21-Isabella Crompton (Frankfort, MI) SR

22-Emma Baker (Lakeshore, MI) SO

23-Demetria Griffin (Hope Academy, IL) FR

24-Zoe Dempsey (Lincoln-Way Central, IL) SR

25-Ladyn Hines (Barnesville, OH) FR

26-Kaylee Vera (Little Miami, OH) FR

27-Stella Piazza (Hampshire, IL) FR

28-Kandice Spry (Tri-Valley, OH) SR

29-Camryn Gresham (Lakota East, OH) JR

30-Olivia Kearns (Shippensburg, PA) SO

Honorable Mention:

Alicia Kenfack (Bismark Legacy, ND) JR

Skye Schneider (Elk Grove, CA) SR

Maggie Cornish (Los Altos, CA) SR

Kamila Cerna (Stockdale, CA) SO

Auriana Wakinekona (Kamehameha-Kapalama, HI) SO

Olive Lechiara (Temecula Valley, CA) SO

Diana Barone (Birmingham, CA) SO

Daylee Watson (Conneaut, PA) SR