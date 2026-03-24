2025-26 Girls Wrestling 140-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

All Girls Wrestling National Champions, All-Americans & Final Rankings:

100 | 105 | 110 | 115 | 120 | 125 | 130 | 135 | 140 |

2025-26 140-Pound Girls High School Wrestling National Champion:

Kaylee James (Carthage, MO) SO

Kaylee James of Carthage (MO) won the season series with No. 2 Ariel Biggs (Fort Osage, MO), 2-1, losing their first meeting at the Lady Pirate and then winning consecutive meetings at the KC Stampede, with a fall, and then the state finals in a 6-5 semifinal decision.

James came in second a year ago as a freshman and got to the top this year on a 51-1 record.

2025-26 High School On SI 140-Pound Girls Wrestling All-Americans

Ariel Biggs (Fort Osage, MO) FR

Final National Ranking: 2

Biggs tried her hand at 135 pounds early in the year and didn’t like the returns, which included a loss to her teammate, No. 25 at 135, Jauzlyean Gray.

Up at 140 pounds, she was a seemingly different wrestler as her win over the top girl at 135 pounds, Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands, TX), at the KC Stampede attests too. VonGonten made the cut to 135 pounds later in the year.

As outlined above, she fell to James there and did not complete the title run, but golds were secured at Lady Pirate and Wonder Women. Biggs came back through to take third at states after falling to James to end her freshman season with a 52-3 tally.

Alexis Lazar (Brighton, MI) SR

Final National Ranking: 3

From what we can tell, Lazar’s senior year was the first time she stepped on the high school mats. We even pulled up each of the possible state tournaments separately instead of just relying on what was on her profile.

Lazar made it count as she won a Findlay F.I.G.H.T. title over No. 31 Kiera Depinet (Seneca East, OH) and won her state title with a pin to complete a 27-0 run.

Lazar had a great spring and summer and that was when she established herself as a top of the rankings type of talent with a fourth place showing at the Women’s Nationals, landing in fifth at the U.S. Open, and finishing as a Junior Freestyle runner-up at Fargo.

Lazar’s hitlist during that stretch is impressive as wins were logged against No. 6 Vivienne Gitke (Strasburg, CO), No. 7 Great Garbuzovas (Lumpkin County, GA), No. 8 Jordyn Parker (Frisco Centennial, TX), and No. 9 Maddie Marsh (Pendleton Heights, IN). Lazar also added a win over No. 3 at 145, Ailee Briggs (Lemon Bay, FL).

Erika Sleznikow (Marshfield, WI) JR

Final National Ranking: 4

Sleznikow was seventh at Fargo in 16U Freestyle but didn’t pick up any big wins to help her move into the rankings. The biggest win Sleznikow earned came over No. 20 at 130, Kit Alasker (Waunakee, WI) earlier in the season.

Sleznikow lost to No. 5 Carley Ceshker (Badger, WI) in the Warrior Womens Finals but was granted an opportunity to reverse that outcome in the state finals and Sleznikow obliged with a 4-3 decision to end a 53-2 season with her first state gold following a 2025 bronze.

Carley Ceshker (Traver, WI) SR

Final National Ranking: 5

Ceshker locked down state titles in her first two season with a 30-0 record (only 8-0 as a freshman) and was probably thinking, getting two more of these should be a cinch.

As fate would have it, Ceshker never stood atop the state podium again, getting saddled with one loss each of the last two years that was delievered in the state finals. Talk about tough breaks.

Last year it came at the hands of a well-known national star, and No. 2 at 145 this year, Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls), this year, it came to the unheralded Sleznikow. Ceshker was 32-1 this year to close her time in high school with a 97-2 count.

Ceshker shined in the preseason with a third-place finish at Super 32, with wins over Gitke and Garbuzovas.

Vivienne Gitke (Strasburg, CO) SR

Final National Ranking: 6

Gitke was fourth, losing to Ceshker in the placement match at Super 32 but beat No. 14 at 155, Nora Akpan of Minnesota, who Ceshker lost to, further tying the two together in the ratings.

The senior completed her first ever undefeated campaign with a 41-0 record and a second consecutive state title after being second as a sophomore and not placing in her first year.

Greta Garbuzovas (Lumpkin County, GA) SR

Final National Ranking: 7

Garbuzovas just ran through the third season of her career where she never suffered a setback. The senior was 40-0 this year and it appears, only 10-0 a year ago. Her freshman year came with state title number one of the four she would earn on a 48-0 record.

As a sophomore, Garbuzovas picked up the only loss of her career that would end with a 126-1 total.

Garbuzovas was seventh at Women’s Nationals, second at the U.S. Open, where she beat Florida’s Briggs, then began this cycle with a sixth-place finish at Super 32.

Jordyn Parker (Frisco Centennial, TX) SR

Final National Ranking: 8

It looks like Parker did not step into the high school arena as a freshman but was a silver medalist for the last two years. Parker goes out on top as a senior as she locked down the 5A crown with a first period pin to end the year at 35-2. The two losses came to VonGonten in the finals of Rumble at the Rock and Texas Outlaw.

Parker, who won a title at the Texas Women’s Classic, handled Marsh at National Duals.

Remaining 2025-26 140-Pound Girls Wrestling National Rankings

9-Maddie Marsh (Pendleton Heights, IN) JR

10-Olivia Bezdecik (Jerome, ID) JR

11-Iyanna Crawford (Purnell Swett, NC) SR

12-Yzabella Austin (John H Pitman, CA) SR

13-Dulcy Martinez (Central Catholic, CA) JR

14-Calista Rodish (Raccoon River, IA) SR

15-Saige McCleery (Sumner, WA) JR

16-Colbie Tenborg (Saydel, IA) SR

17-Teagan Carritt (Logan-Magnolia, IA) SO

18-Quinn Butler (Lemmon, SD) SR

19-Mariana Bowen (West Creek, TN) SR

20-Kiiaana Gavere (Pace, FL) SR

21-Zoe Delgado (Florida Christian, FL) FR

22-Kelcie Luker (Tulsa Union, OK) SO

23-Sophia Hoeme (Manhattan, KS) JR

24-Scarlett Yeager (Maize, KS) FR

25-Paisley Morrison (Winter Lakes, OR) SO

26-Meadow Mahlmeister (Billings Senior, MT) JR

27-Jenny Gautreau (Owen J. Roberts) SO

28-Ava Golding (Kiski Area, PA) SR

29-Kimberly Munoz (Berks Catholic, PA) FR

30-Emma Shephard (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

Honorable Mention:

Kiera Depinet (Seneca East, OH) JR

Keely Fallert (Ste. Genevieve, MO) JR