2025-26 Girls Wrestling 130-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

All Girls Wrestling National Champions, All-Americans & Final Rankings:

100 | 105 | 110 | 115 | 120 | 125 | 130 |

2025-26 130-Pound Girls High School Wrestling National Champion:

Caley Graber (Northfield, MN) SR

As we were going over past statistics for these capsules, we noticed that in 2024, Graber’s sophomore season, she chose to compete at the Boy’s state tournament instead of the girls and placed fifth in the AAA Division.

Graber’s other three trips to states, including this year’s, were contested with the ladies and ended with her winning state championships. Graber was 27-0 this year, 10-0 in 2025, and 6-0 as a freshman.

The senior won a Fargo Junior Freestyle crown and earned a ticket to Flo’s Who’s No. 1 event and beat Pennsylvania’s Emma Bacon, who sat out the high school season. A Brian Keck Preseason Nationals title was also collected before the season kicked off.

2025-26 High School On SI 130-Pound Girls Wrestling All-Americans

Kassie Sapp (Whitehall, MI) SO

Final National Ranking: 2

Sapp was second at the Michigan States as a freshman with a 15-3 count. The sophomore improved upon that finish in a big way as she slayed No. 3 Cecilia Williams (Mason, MI), 6-4, in the state finals to complete a 39-1 campaign.

Sapp’s only loss came to Hasting’s Sara Baker when she was pinned in the Bangor Finals. Sapp got her back in the Lakeview Tournament finals, 12-9. Baker lost to Williams at States and tumbled all the way to eighth place.

Cecilia Williams (Mason, MI) SR

Final National Ranking: 3

Interestingly, like Graber, Williams chose to compete against boys during the state tournament series as a sophomore. It didn’t go as well for her as it did for Graber, as Williams did not advance past the regional stage.

As a junior and senior, Williams was back on the girls’ card and picked up back-to-back state championships, running her count to three with the one she collected as a freshman.

Williams wrestled some boys’ matches this year but against the girls was 20-0 as she entered the state finals only to be tripped up the unheralded Sapp, 6-4, to end the year at 21-1.

Williams silver medal performance at Fargo is where she made most of her national noise as she fell to Bacon in the finals but handed losses to No. 5 Willow White (South Dade, FL) and Wisconsin’s Madilyn Peach (No. 3 at 125).

Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg, SD) SR

Final National Ranking: 4

Stoeser has some losses on her national resume to Graber and Peach. The senior was eighth at Fargo and placed third at Super 32 ahead of the season. A fourth state crown was pocketed on a 20-0 record.

Willow White (South Dade, FL) SR

Final National Ranking: 5

White won her second straight Florida state championship on a 14-5 major decision of Freedom’s previously ranked Paola Ramirez. White also beat Ramirez at the early season Let Freedom Ring Tournament.

After that, White made the trek to the Women of Ironman, where she would reach the finals and suffer her only loss of the year to No. 10 Caroline Hilton (Cleveland, TN). A win over No. 9 Haley Smarsh (Moon, PA) would aid her rankings case down the road. White also handled No. 17 Kyah Leyba (Broken Arrow, OK) at Ironman.

White beat Smarsh again to take the crown at the Beast of the East. White went 39-0 a year ago, was eighth at states as a sophomore and appears to have not competed in high school as a freshman.

In the preseason, White placed eighth at Super 32 and 7th at the BK PS Nationals. Notable wins were gained against No. 11 Ava Strayer (Crown Point, IN), No. 16 Kalynn Lyons (Omaha Westview, NE), No. 20 Kit Alasker (Waunakee, WI), and Ohio’s Talea Guntrum (No. 20 at 135).

Carolyne Geckler (Massillon Perry, OH) SO

Final National Ranking: 6

Geckler was a 16U Fargo National Crown winner over the summer at 120 pounds and has been on a steady growth spurt since. She started putting work in this year at 125 and ended the season at 130 pounds with her second state title in two tries.

An uneventful preseason gave way to a 41-1 sophomore campaign that culminated at states when she decked No. 7 Eleanor Polking (Oak Hills) in the first period and also hung a loss on No. 36 Kelsey King (Lakota West).

During the regular season, Geckler won a 125-pound Ironman title over Tri-Valley’s Kandice Spry (No. 28 at 115 pound now), 11-0. Geckler’s sole loss came at the Findlay F.I.G.H.T. to Chippewa’s Kayla Moroschan (No. 5 at 125). Geckler put three losses on Olentangy Orange’s No. 8 Lacie Knick’s ledger at the Pioneer Classic, Fear the Spear, and a dual meet.

Eleanor Polking (Oak Hills, OH) FR

Final National Ranking: 7

We encountered this, in the same slot at 125 pounds, with Illinois’ Ariella Dobin, where her inclusion at this juncture is based off a spectacular showing at states. For the freshman, that meant avenging an earlier loss to Knick at Findlay with a 7-3 score before falling to Geckler in the finals to end her first taste of high school with a 51-2 record.

A breakout can happen anywhere. When they do occur, we do the necessary research to determine whether it’s a fluke or a breakout. In the cases of Dobin and Polking, with nothing holding them back, their big wins fall into the breakout category.

Lacie Knick (Olentangy Orange, OH) SR

Final National Ranking: 8

Knick had hopes of ending her career as a two-time state champion, but Polking snatched that dream from her, and she came back for third with wins over King and McCartin. The state tournament hasn’t been kind to Knick other than her sophomore season when she finished a 46-1 campaign with her only state title.

Last year, Knick came into states undefeated and got sent to the fourth-place position to end with a 37-2 record. The senior was second as a freshman with a 35-2 record. Knick’s four-year total is 165-10, with half those losses coming this season.

One loss was picked up at Ironman to No. 22 Sophia Slaughter (Orange County, VA), who slid down the rankings after this high point. Knick pinned Smarsh in the consolation finals and beat Leyba and McCartin, too.

Remaining 2025-26 130-Pound Girls Wrestling National Rankings

9-Haley Smarsh (Moon Area, PA) JR

Smarsh is not in the top eight, but a quick blurb is needed regarding her, Hilton, and White. Smarsh lost to White two times and beat Hilton at PowerAde after her losses to White, so the timeline favors the order of White>Smarsh>Hilton, even though Hilton beat White at Ironman.

10-Caroline Hilton (Cleveland, TN) SO

11-Ava Strayer (Crown Point, IN) SO

12-Madison Black (Newbury Park, CA)

13-Anastasia Rodnikova (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

14-Camille Torres (Brawley, CA) JR

15-Tamara Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR

16-Kalynn Lyons (Omaha Westview, NE) SR

17-Kyah Leyba (Broken Arrow, OK) SO

18-Zaylyn Woods (Azle, TX) FR

19-Julissa Ortiz (Marianna Bracetti Academy, PA) SR

20-Kit Alasker (Waunakee, WI) SO

21-Faye Schachtner (New Richmond, WI) FR

22-Sophia Slaughter (Orange County, VA) SR

23-Shannon Logue (Bishop Shanahan, PA) SO

24-Anaiah Kolesar (Northeast Bradford, PA) SR

25-Lilli Cooper (Denver, IA) SO

26-Isabella Hernandez (Jack Britt, NC) SR

27-Haley Gonzales (Hicksville, NY) SO

28-Caitlin Maragioglio (Bellport, NY) SR

29-Camille Rainey (Arlington Martin, TX) SR

30-Avery Fitzgerald (Rockwall, TX) SO

Honorable Mention:

Haley Pitts (Katy, TX) SR

Echo Cranor (Keller Central, TX) SR

Scout Puryear (Willard, MO) FR

Addison Harkins (Nixa, MO) SR

Dru Turner (Hinton, OK) SR

Kelsey King (Lakota West, OH) SR

Marisa McCartin (Brunswick, OH) SR

Aleiya Cullinan (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR

Anna Dux (Rogers, AR) SR

Artemis Eaton (North Forsyth, GA) SR