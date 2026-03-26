2025-26 Girls Wrestling 155-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

All Girls Wrestling National Champions, All-Americans & Final Rankings:

100 | 105 | 110 | 115 | 120 | 125 | 130 | 135 | 140 | 145 | 155 |

2025-26 155-Pound Girls High School Wrestling National Champion:

Ella Poalillo (High Point Regional, NJ) JR

We have been hearing rumblings of a possible change of scenery for Poalillo for her senior campaign. If Poalillo does indeed move on, she will be turning her back on the opportunity to collect a fourth New Jersey State Championship.

The junior finished off a 36-0 season by sticking Pennsauken’s Fatina Lozier in the finals. Poalillo gathered her second consecutive Beast of the East crown in addition to winning a Super 32 Belt a year after being third.

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The Beast title came against No. 20 Camilla Hathaway (Mt. Lebanon, PA) on a third period fall. The belt was earned on a 5-4 decision of No. 2 at 170, Kaili Manuel (Romeo, MI). Other S32 wins were from No. 27 Eva Garcia (Marina, CA) and Janiya Johnson (Wyoming Seminary).

Johnson was Poalillo’s adversary at Flo’s Who’s No. 1 and would slot into our rankings behind No. 6 Cassy Gonzales (Apple Valley, MN). Since these are still high school rankings, and Seminary could only use one girl at preps, Johnson does not appear but will be added into the first set following these. Poalillo handled Johnson, 9-2, at Who’s No. 1 and 7-2 at S32.

The big prizes came for Poalillo in the form of a Gold at the U17 PanAmerican Games and an U17 World Bronze Medal, which was acquired by winning the Women’s Nationals Title in a two-bout sweep, on pins, of No. 10 Matilda Hruby (Brighton, CO). At the Nationals, Poalillo picked off the number one at 170, Leilani Lemus (Clovis, CA) and No. 4 at 190, Sarah Pulk (Badger, MN).

2025-26 High School On SI 155-Pound Girls Wrestling All-Americans

Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR

Final National Ranking: 2

Lasure became the third girl to win a NWCA Girls Triple Crown alongside Maryland’s Taina Fernandez and Pennsylvania’s Marlee Solomon. The Triple Crown, which was initiated this year, will be awarded to a girl who wins titles at the Women of Ironman, Beast of the East, and PowerAde.

Lasure won these titles at the 145-pound window then migrated up in weight as the season progressed. The Ironman finals ended with a 12-1 count versus No. 7 Emily Beckley (Broken Arrow).

At the Beast, Lasure took down two highly regarded ladies in No. 5 Faith Bane (New Bern, NC) and No. 6 Kesi Tsarni (Bullis School, MD). A 24 second pin of unranked Alaya Henderson (Canon-McMillan, PA) delivered the PowerAde requirement at 148 pounds.

Lasure would gather her third state championship and stick Hathaway in the semis and then pick up her 39th win against zero losses when she dropped Abington Heights Hayden Manning in the finals, 4:48. The junior has a three-year count of 104-0.

Lasure was tripped up in the Super 32 finals by Kansas’ Gray Joyce, who sat out the high school season, but beat Tsarni and No. 4 Ryen Hickey (Chatfield, CO). Joyce threw a wrench into the two-time S32 belt winner’s hopes of winning four someday.

Julia Araujo (Bismarck, ND) JR

Final National Ranking: 3

Araujo locked down her third consecutive state supremacy to put an end to a 39-0 year where her biggest challenges of the season came when she won Ironman. In the ladies gauntlet, Araujo slayed No. 4 Ciyanna Okocha (Wyoming Seminary, PA) and No. 21 KyLee Tibbs (Gahanna Linclon, OH).

Araujo was third at Fargo and Super 32 and claimed victories against Hruby and Tibbs at Fargo. The Junior beat Hruby again at S32 along with No. 3 at 170, Olivia Georges (DePaul), who she handled twice.

Ciyanna Okocha (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

Final National Ranking: 4

Okocha repped Seminary at the National Prep Tournament, the definitive event for them, so she is the Blue Knight in our report after cruising to the prep title on a 12-1 major decision of Amillyiona Green (Abington Friends) at 155.

The junior won a Super 32 title at 175 pounds after being at 167 for the Journeymen Fall Classic, so seeing her at 155 pounds for Ironman was surprising. Okocha reached the finals with a win over Hathaway and No. 8 at 145, Juliet Alt (Chestnut Ridge, PA) before what would be her only loss of the season to Araujo.

For the Beast, Okocha was up at 170 pounds and claimed that crown with a 4-3 decision of Georges and another tight one, 4-2, with No. 11 Bryce Snyder (Palisades, PA).

Aleksandra Bastaic (Highland, IN) SR

Final National Ranking: 5

A close inspection of our records revealed Bastaic had a win on her resume over Gonzales that we were overlooking. That was the biggest catalyst for her jump up in the final report.

Bastaic became a four-time Indiana State Champ who has been 81-0 over the last two years. Records from the first two years were inconclusive, but what is certain is that the senior won IHSGW States her first two years in high school and then the IHSAA began sanctioning a girls’ state tournament in 2025 and she collected two of those golds.

Cassy Gonzales (Apple Valley, MN) SR

Final National Ranking: 6

Gonzales became a four-time undefeated state champion after holding off No. 14 Cece Rock (Luverne), 7-4 in overtime of the Minnesota state finals. Gonzales ends with a 96-0 record.

Gonzales beat Araujo, Johnson and Woolsey en route to winning Women’s Nationals, which gained her World Team status. Gonzales was not able to bring any hardware through customs but went 1-1 in Athens.

A sixth-place finish at Fargo is part of the reason for having Gonzales below Araujo, who was third in the same bracket. Another reason is Gonzales lost to Georges at Fargo and Araujo went on to beat Georges twice at S32. The most recent events favor Araujo.

Natalie Blanco (Chino, CA) JR

Final National Ranking: 7

We didn’t dig past the 2024 state tournament in which Blanco did not appear, so we are not sure if she competed as a freshman or not. What we do know is the junior just captured her second California Crown in a row on a 2-0 decision of No. 8 Mary Snider (Rancho Bernardo). No. 27 Eva Garcia (Marina) was beaten at states and the SS South Division Tournament.

Mary Snider (Rancho Bernardo, CA) SR

Final National Ranking: 8

Snider was a state runner-up a year ago and wasn’t particularly active on the national front, so what gets her into this echelon of the rankings is multiple wins over No. 9 Symone Jewell (Northgate, CA), who beat Hruby at Fargo on the way to finishing second in the 16U brackets.

Snider bested Jewell in the Big Kahuna Finals, 16-3, and pinned her at states, 4:56. Snider’s only negative mark on the season appear s to have come when she fell to Blanco in the state finals.

Remaining 2025-26 145-Pound Girls Wrestling National Rankings

9-Symone Jewell (Northgate, CA) JR

10-Matilda Hruby (Brighton, CO) JR

11-Eloise Woolsey (Cleveland, NM) SR

12-Cydney Davis (El Paso Bel Air, TX) SR

13-Leolyn Karnowski (Wamego, KS) FR

14-Cece Rock (Luverne, MN) JR

15-Nora Akpan (Centennial, MN) SR

16-Belicia Manuel (Romeo, MI) SR

17-Timberly Martinez (Pomona, CO) SR

18-Greta Brus (Davenport, IA) SR

19-Taylor Williams (Robert B. Glenn, NC) SR

20-Camilla Hathaway (Mt. Lebanon, PA) FR

21-KyLee Tibbs (Gahanna Lincoln, OH) JR

22-Sawyer Ward (Science Hill, TN) SR

23-Skylar Slade (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

24-Addeline Graser (Omaha Westside, NE) SR

25-Brynlee Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) SO

26-Emersyn Miller (Poynette, WI) SR

27-Eva Garcia (Marina, CA) JR

28-Audrey Levendusky (Montgomery Central, TN) SR

29-Allison Garbacz (South Elgin, IL) SO

30-Ashley Thompson (Rogers, AR) SR

HM:

Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley, SD) JR

Olivia Hofrichter (Antigo, WI) SR

Samya Bazile (Pacifica/Oxnard, CA) JR