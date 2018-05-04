What Post Position Has the Most Kentucky Derby Winners?

There is only one position that has never produced a winner at the Kentucky Derby.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 04, 2018

The Kentucky Derby takes place Saturday, May 5 at Churchill Downs and it will be the 144th running of the Race for the Roses.

Justify is this year's favorite at 3-1 odds and will be running out of the seventh gate. Following Justify with the next best odds to win the Derby are Mendelssohn at 5-1, Magnum Moon at 6-1, Bolt d'Oro and Audible at 8-1 and then Good Magic and Vino Rosso at 12-1.

The use of a starting gate position has only been around since 1930, so not every winner is accounted for in this list.

The Kentucky Derby will air on NBC from 2:30 p.m. through 7:20 p.m. ET. The main event race is set to begin at 6:34 p.m. ET. Viewers will also be able to stream the race on the NBC Sports App.

Check out a full list of the odds for each horse in the race along with how well each position has done historically.

Gate 1 (Eight previous winners): Firenze Fire 50–1
Gate 2 (Seven previous winners): Free Drop Billy 30-1
Gate 3 (Five previous winners): Promises Fulfilled 30-1
Gate 4 (Five previous winners): Flameaway 30–1
Gate 5 (10 previous winners): Audible 8–1
Gate 6 (Two previous winners): Good Magic 12-1
Gate 7 (Six previous winners): Justify 3-1
Gate 8 (Eight previous winners): Lone Sailor 50-1
Gate 9 (Four previous winners): Hofburg 20-1
Gate 10 (Nine previous winners): My Boy Jack 30-1
Gate 11 (Two previous winners): Bolt d’Oro 8-1
Gate 12 (Three previous winners): Enticed 30-1
Gate 13 (Five previous winners): Bravazo 50-1
Gate 14 (Two previous winners): Mendelssohn 5-1
Gate 15 (Three previous winners): Instilled Regard 50-1
Gate 16 (Five previous winners): Magnum Moon 6-1
Gate 17 (Zero previous winners): Solomini 30-1
Gate 18 (Two previous winners): Vino Rosso 12-1
Gate 19 (One previous winners): Noble Indy 30-1
Gate 20 (One previous winners): Combatant 50-1

More Horse Racing

