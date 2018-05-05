Kentucky Derby Weekend is in full swing.

With more than 150,000 people expected to attend, patrons can get extremes of hot and sunny or rainy and cloudy, depending on the year.

This year, fans can expect wetter conditions.

A thunderstorm occurred Friday night, and attendees can expect occasional rain to continue throughout Saturday. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s with humidity going down as the day passes. The high will be in the low 70s in the afternoon.

AccuWeather said the clouds "will act to limit the risk of lightning endangering anyone outdoors at Churchill Downs."

The chance of rain diminishes as the day goes on. The track could be muddy ahead of the "Run for the Roses," but officials will could "seal or pack down the main track," reports AccuWeather.

So if you snagged a ticket to big day, be sure to bring some waterproof attire.