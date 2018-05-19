Preakness Stakes 2018 Weather Report: Race Forecast Details

Find out the race forecast details.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 19, 2018

The road to the Triple Crown continues this weekend with the Preakness Stakes. 

The 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes will take place Saturday from the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Kentucky Derby winner Justify is the favorite at the 1 3⁄16 mile dirt track, despite a mini-controversy surrounding scratches after the Derby. 

But it's going to be a wet one. 

The weather for Saturday is calling for rain in the morning with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. But Accuweather said the chances for dry spots is higher in the afternoon, and expects race time to be mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible.

The Preakness comes after days of measurable rain in Baltimore, leaving a muddy infield and course. The Kentucky Derby had similar wet conditions. 

Temperatures are expected to reach the 70s with plenty of humidity. 

If you're planning on attending, be sure to wear your rainboots and bring some waterproof attire.

