One of the first things you learn in journalism school is not to insert yourself in the story. But what if there’s a runaway horse?

Hayley Moore was working as a reporter at Chepstow Racecourse in Wales for the British program At The Races on Tuesday when a horse named Give Em A Clump broke free from his handlers. No one was brave enough to stop the gallopping horse, so Moore stepped in and brought it to a halt herself.

“I just couldn't bear to see it go out on another lap so I thought we'd go for it!” Moore explained to her colleagues back in the studio. She told the BBC that she was looking out for the horse’s wellbeing, since he’d been going around the track for a while in warm weather.

The thing that stands out about the video is just how natural Moore looks while staring down a 1,000-pound animal. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, though, because she comes from a family steeped in horseracing. Her father, Gary, is a well-known horse trainer and her three brothers are jockeys, including Ryan, who has won many top races and awards. Hayley herself was an amateur jockey before her move into media.