Belmont Jewel Recipe: How to Make the Signature Drink

Find out how to make the favorite drink of the Belmont Stakes.

By Jenna West
June 08, 2018

The Belmont Stakes is on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. and horse racing fans will need a signature drink to sip during the big festivities.

The Belmont Jewel is the official drink of the final leg of the Triple Crown, combining bourbon, lemonade, pomegranate juice and orange zest.

Last year, the Belmont Stakes had over 100,000 spectators in attendance and encountered every racing track's worst nightmare: they ran out of alcohol. The track limited ticket sales to 90,000 this year and added additional drink stations to make sure the Jewels keep flowing.

The drink is relatively new to the Belmont Stakes. The Belmont Breeze was the race's signature drink for years until the Jewel became the official beverage in 2011. The Breeze's recipe also included bourbon but was a bit lighter with orange and cranberry juices and a splash of sherry.

The Belmont Jewel has a stronger recipe.

Here's how to make the Belmont Jewel:

  • 1.5 ounces of bourbon
  • 2 ounces of lemonade
  • 1 ounce of pomegranate juice
  • Shake those together with ice
  • Pour into a rocks glass and garnish with a cherry or lemon

You May Like

More eats

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)