The Belmont Stakes is on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. and horse racing fans will need a signature drink to sip during the big festivities.

The Belmont Jewel is the official drink of the final leg of the Triple Crown, combining bourbon, lemonade, pomegranate juice and orange zest.

Last year, the Belmont Stakes had over 100,000 spectators in attendance and encountered every racing track's worst nightmare: they ran out of alcohol. The track limited ticket sales to 90,000 this year and added additional drink stations to make sure the Jewels keep flowing.

The drink is relatively new to the Belmont Stakes. The Belmont Breeze was the race's signature drink for years until the Jewel became the official beverage in 2011. The Breeze's recipe also included bourbon but was a bit lighter with orange and cranberry juices and a splash of sherry.

The Belmont Jewel has a stronger recipe.

Here's how to make the Belmont Jewel: