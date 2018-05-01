The Kentucky Derby is finally here and the field is set. The draw post positions were announced on Tuesday and the first leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred events will surely feature a tight race.

To keep you updated during Kentucky Derby week, here's everything you need to know ahead of the event.

When is the Kentucky Derby?

The Derby will take place on Saturday, May 5. It is held annually on the first Saturday of May. A race for female horses will take place on Friday.

When does the race begin?

The race is scheduled to start at 6:46 p.m. ET, with the post time scheduled for 12 minutes earlier. The race only lasts two minutes, so tuning in earlier is recommended.

How can I watch?

NBC will broadcast the entire event.

What are the odds?

This year's favorites include Justify and Bolt d'Oro. Find a full odds list here.