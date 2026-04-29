Everyone’s favorite weekend to wear festive hats and pretend they like mint juleps while they pontificate on the beauty of horse racing has arrived. It’s Kentucky Derby week.

Having attended the Kentucky Derby once and hit the winning horse (Animal Kingdom at 30/1), I have no qualms proclaiming myself a foremost expert on the subject of horse racing and, more so, picking winners. People forget I also hit Birdstone live at the 2004 Belmont Stakes.

But enough about me and my illustrious horse racing wins of decades past. The people want to know about this race. I’m here to provide the fodder.

No, I’m not giving out betting picks yet. You’ll have to wait until later this week. Instead, here are the post positions and odds for every horse racing in this weekend’s event.

One early note is that Silent Tactic, who was 20/1, was scratched from the race. Great White takes his spot and moves to the end post position.

On the opposite side, the betting favorite, Renegade, drew the rail position at post 1. Infamously, no horse has won from the rail post since Ferdinand in 1986. In total, eight horses have won from the 1 hole.

The 152nd Kentucky Derby is set to run at 6:57 p.m. ET Saturday from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

All odds are via FanDuel, though Bet365 might have the best horse racing promo right now.

Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position for Every Horse

Post: 1

Horse: Renegade

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.

Odds: 4/1

Post: 2

Horse: Albus

Trainer: Riley Mott

Jockey: Manny Franco

Odds: 30-1

Post: 3

Horse: Intrepido

Trainer: Jeff Mullins

Jockey: Hector Berrios

Odds: 50-1

Post: 4

Horse: Litmus Test

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Martin Garcia

Odds: 30-1

Post: 5

Horse: Right to Party

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Chris Elliott

Odds: 30-1

Post: 6

Horse: Commandment

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Luis Saez

Odds: 6-1

Post: 7

Horse: Danon Bourbon

Trainer: Manabu Ikezoe

Jockey: Atsuya Nishimura

Odds: 20-1

Post: 8

Horse: So Happy

Trainer: Mark Glatt

Jockey: Mike Smith

Odds: 15-1

Post: 9

Horse: The Puma

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Odds: 10-1

Post: 10

Horse: Wonder Dean

Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi

Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

Odds: 30-1

Post: 11

Horse: Incredibolt

Trainer: Riley Mott

Jockey: Jaime Torres

Odds: 20-1

Post: 12

Horse: Chief Wallabee

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Odds: 8-1

Post: 13

Horse: Silent Tactic (SCRATCHED)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Cristian Torres

Odds: NA

Post: 14

Horse: Potente

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Juan Hernandez

Odds: 20-1

Post: 15

Horse: Emerging Market

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Odds: 15-1

Post: 16

Horse: Pavlovian

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Jockey: Edwin Maldonado

Odds: 30-1

Post: 17

Horse: Six Speed

Trainer: Bhupat Seemar

Jockey: Brian Hernandez, Jr.

Odds: 50-1

Post: 18

Horse: Further Ado

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: John Velazquez

Odds: 6-1

Post: 19

Horse: Golden Tempo

Trainer: Cherie DeVaux

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Odds: 30-1

Post: 20

Horse: Fulleffort

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Odds: 20-1

Post: 21

Horse: Great White

Trainer: John Ennis

Jockey: Alex Achard

Odds: 50-1

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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