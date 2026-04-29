Kentucky Derby Odds, Post Positions and Horses (Renegade Set as Betting Favorite)
Everyone’s favorite weekend to wear festive hats and pretend they like mint juleps while they pontificate on the beauty of horse racing has arrived. It’s Kentucky Derby week.
Having attended the Kentucky Derby once and hit the winning horse (Animal Kingdom at 30/1), I have no qualms proclaiming myself a foremost expert on the subject of horse racing and, more so, picking winners. People forget I also hit Birdstone live at the 2004 Belmont Stakes.
But enough about me and my illustrious horse racing wins of decades past. The people want to know about this race. I’m here to provide the fodder.
No, I’m not giving out betting picks yet. You’ll have to wait until later this week. Instead, here are the post positions and odds for every horse racing in this weekend’s event.
One early note is that Silent Tactic, who was 20/1, was scratched from the race. Great White takes his spot and moves to the end post position.
On the opposite side, the betting favorite, Renegade, drew the rail position at post 1. Infamously, no horse has won from the rail post since Ferdinand in 1986. In total, eight horses have won from the 1 hole.
The 152nd Kentucky Derby is set to run at 6:57 p.m. ET Saturday from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
All odds are via FanDuel, though Bet365 might have the best horse racing promo right now.
Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position for Every Horse
Post: 1
- Horse: Renegade
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.
- Odds: 4/1
Post: 2
- Horse: Albus
- Trainer: Riley Mott
- Jockey: Manny Franco
- Odds: 30-1
Post: 3
- Horse: Intrepido
- Trainer: Jeff Mullins
- Jockey: Hector Berrios
- Odds: 50-1
Post: 4
- Horse: Litmus Test
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
- Jockey: Martin Garcia
- Odds: 30-1
Post: 5
- Horse: Right to Party
- Trainer: Kenny McPeek
- Jockey: Chris Elliott
- Odds: 30-1
Post: 6
- Horse: Commandment
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Jockey: Luis Saez
- Odds: 6-1
Post: 7
- Horse: Danon Bourbon
- Trainer: Manabu Ikezoe
- Jockey: Atsuya Nishimura
- Odds: 20-1
Post: 8
- Horse: So Happy
- Trainer: Mark Glatt
- Jockey: Mike Smith
- Odds: 15-1
Post: 9
- Horse: The Puma
- Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
- Jockey: Javier Castellano
- Odds: 10-1
Post: 10
- Horse: Wonder Dean
- Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi
- Jockey: Ryusei Sakai
- Odds: 30-1
Post: 11
- Horse: Incredibolt
- Trainer: Riley Mott
- Jockey: Jaime Torres
- Odds: 20-1
Post: 12
- Horse: Chief Wallabee
- Trainer: Bill Mott
- Jockey: Junior Alvarado
- Odds: 8-1
Post: 13
- Horse: Silent Tactic (SCRATCHED)
- Trainer: Mark Casse
- Jockey: Cristian Torres
- Odds: NA
Post: 14
- Horse: Potente
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
- Jockey: Juan Hernandez
- Odds: 20-1
Post: 15
- Horse: Emerging Market
- Trainer: Chad Brown
- Jockey: Flavien Prat
- Odds: 15-1
Post: 16
- Horse: Pavlovian
- Trainer: Doug O’Neill
- Jockey: Edwin Maldonado
- Odds: 30-1
Post: 17
- Horse: Six Speed
- Trainer: Bhupat Seemar
- Jockey: Brian Hernandez, Jr.
- Odds: 50-1
Post: 18
- Horse: Further Ado
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Jockey: John Velazquez
- Odds: 6-1
Post: 19
- Horse: Golden Tempo
- Trainer: Cherie DeVaux
- Jockey: Jose Ortiz
- Odds: 30-1
Post: 20
- Horse: Fulleffort
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
- Odds: 20-1
Post: 21
- Horse: Great White
- Trainer: John Ennis
- Jockey: Alex Achard
- Odds: 50-1
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.Follow brian_giuffra