152nd Kentucky Derby Live Updates: Horses, Broadcast Info, Odds and Ends
Welcome to Sports Illustrated's live coverage of the 2026 Kentucky Derby. We'll be updating all afternoon as horses run and celebrities in large hats—and fascinators!—show up to rub elbows with civilians while they place their bets and enjoy a day at the races leading up to the greatest two minutes in sports.
Coverage starts now. The race starts in a few hours. Get your bets in and follow along below.
2026 Kentucky Derby Horses and Pole Positions
One of the biggest stars of this year's race is not even on premises. Into Mischief, a horse that hasn't raced since 2008, has his horseshoe prints all over the Derby having sired three of the last six winners with three more offspring and another grandsire in this year's race.
Here's the full list of horses in this year's race as of Saturday morning.
POST
HORSE
JOCKEY
1
Renegade
Irad Ortiz Jr.
2
Albus
Manny Franco
3
Intrepido
Hector Berrios
4
Litmus Test
Martin Garica
6
Commandment
Luis Saez
7
Danon Bourbon
Atsuya Nishimura
8
So Happy
Mike Smith
10
Wonder Dean
Ryusei Sakai
11
Incredibolt
Jaime Torres
12
Chief Wallabee
Junior Alvarado
14
Potente
Juan Hernandez
15
Emerging Market
Flavien Prat
16
Pavlovian
Edwin Maldonado
17
Six Speed
Brian Hernandez Jr.
18
Further Ado
John Velasquez
19
Golden Tempo
Jose Ortiz
21
Great White
Alex Achard
22
Ocelli
Joe Ramos
23
Robusto
Emisael Jaramillo
2026 Kentucky Derby Scratches
No. 13 Silent Tactic and No. 20 Fulleffort were scratched earlier this week. No. 5 Right to Party was scratched on Friday and No. 9 The Puma was scratched on Saturday morning. The field is now down to 19.
How to Watch the Kentucky Derby
Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Coverage starts on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET and Peacock started streaming from Churchill Downs at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Kentucky Derby Betting Picks
Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde broke down how he thinks you should spend $100 betting on this year's race. SI's Brian Giuffra also did some handicapping.
If you're looking for something a little less traditional, here's a trifecta of NBC's early 2000's Must See TV Thursday night lineup references:
Start with Pavlovian (52/1) while you remember Jim offering Dwight a mint whenever he rebooted his computer on The Office. Then in a tribute to Community, bet on Great White (29/1), which Jack Donaghy compared himself to while saying Liz Lemon was a remora. Finally, hope that a video of a Dalmatian man doesn't awaken anything in you like it did in Dean Craig Pelton on Community while you finish the bet with Wonder Dean (20/1).
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Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.Follow Stephen_Douglas