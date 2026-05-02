152nd Kentucky Derby Live Updates: Horses, Broadcast Info, Odds and Ends

Welcome to Sports Illustrated's live coverage of the 2026 Kentucky Derby. We'll be updating all afternoon as horses run and celebrities in large hats—and fascinators!—show up to rub elbows with civilians while they place their bets and enjoy a day at the races leading up to the greatest two minutes in sports.

Coverage starts now. The race starts in a few hours. Get your bets in and follow along below.

2026 Kentucky Derby Horses and Pole Positions

One of the biggest stars of this year's race is not even on premises. Into Mischief, a horse that hasn't raced since 2008, has his horseshoe prints all over the Derby having sired three of the last six winners with three more offspring and another grandsire in this year's race.

Here's the full list of horses in this year's race as of Saturday morning.

POST HORSE JOCKEY 1 Renegade Irad Ortiz Jr. 2 Albus Manny Franco 3 Intrepido Hector Berrios 4 Litmus Test Martin Garica 6 Commandment Luis Saez 7 Danon Bourbon Atsuya Nishimura 8 So Happy Mike Smith 10 Wonder Dean Ryusei Sakai 11 Incredibolt Jaime Torres 12 Chief Wallabee Junior Alvarado 14 Potente Juan Hernandez 15 Emerging Market Flavien Prat 16 Pavlovian Edwin Maldonado 17 Six Speed Brian Hernandez Jr. 18 Further Ado John Velasquez 19 Golden Tempo Jose Ortiz 21 Great White Alex Achard 22 Ocelli Joe Ramos 23 Robusto Emisael Jaramillo

2026 Kentucky Derby Scratches

No. 13 Silent Tactic and No. 20 Fulleffort were scratched earlier this week. No. 5 Right to Party was scratched on Friday and No. 9 The Puma was scratched on Saturday morning. The field is now down to 19.

How to Watch the Kentucky Derby

Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Coverage starts on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET and Peacock started streaming from Churchill Downs at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Kentucky Derby Betting Picks

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde broke down how he thinks you should spend $100 betting on this year's race. SI's Brian Giuffra also did some handicapping.

If you're looking for something a little less traditional, here's a trifecta of NBC's early 2000's Must See TV Thursday night lineup references:

Start with Pavlovian (52/1) while you remember Jim offering Dwight a mint whenever he rebooted his computer on The Office. Then in a tribute to Community, bet on Great White (29/1), which Jack Donaghy compared himself to while saying Liz Lemon was a remora. Finally, hope that a video of a Dalmatian man doesn't awaken anything in you like it did in Dean Craig Pelton on Community while you finish the bet with Wonder Dean (20/1).

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