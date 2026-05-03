Kentucky Derby Horse Great White Late Scratch From Race After Frightening Moment Before the Start
The 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby had a thrilling finish, with Golden Tempo coming out of nowhere down the stretch to get a historic win, but there was a scary moment right before the race that forced one horse to be a late scratch and left a jockey lucky to escape without an injury.
This all happened as the horses were being led into the starting gate at Churchill Downs. Great White, who was slated to be the biggest horse in the race at around 1,370 pounds, flipped over and tossed Alex Achard to the ground.
Here’s how that moment played out:
Thankfully the horse and jockey didn’t suffer any injuries. Great White was quickly led off the track to get looked at by veterinarian, while Achard was then forced to watch the race after coming just a few minutes away from competing in it.
Why Golden Tempo’s Kentucky Derby win was historic
Golden Tempo, who closed at 23-1 odds, was way back in the pack for most of the race before making a frantic push down the stretch to edge co-favorite Renegade (5-1) and longshot Ocelli (75-1).
Cherie DeVaux became the first female trainer to win the Derby, which is pretty awesome.
"In the summer of 2017, I was really at a crossroads in life," DeVaux said on NBC after the race. "And [my husband] told me I owed it to myself to at least try [horse training] and he had the faith in me and saw what I didn't see."
The win was even more incredible considering that Golden Tempo was in last place at one point. Check this out:
Final Kentucky Derby results
1. Golden Tempo (23-1)
2. Renegade (5-1)
3. Ocelli (7-01)
4. Chief Wallabee (7-1)
5. Danon Bourbon (14-1)
6. Incredibolt (27-1)
7. Commandment (7-1)
8. Wonder Dean (20-1)
9. So Happy (6-1)
10. Emerging Market (11-1)
11. Further Ado (7-1)
12. Potente (23-1)
13. Six Speed (40-1)
14. Robusta (50-1)
15. Albus (50-1)
16. Intrepido (55-1)
17. Litmus Test (34-1)
18. Pavlovian (52-1)
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Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt