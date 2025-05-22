Toluca Predicted Lineup vs. Club America: Liga MX Final
Toluca, the best team during the Liga MX Clausura 2025 regular season, are 180 minutes away from ending a 15-year Liga MX title drought, with only the three-time defending champions Club América standing in their way.
Los Diablos Rojos have lost just twice since the appointment of manager Antonio Mohamed at the start of the year, boasting the best attack that Liga MX has seen since the start of the decade.
Alexis Vega has confirmed his status as the best player in the league this term, but the amount of quality and firepower he has around him is what makes Toluca a formidable side, capable of dismantling any defense in all of Liga MX.
Aside from goalkeeper Pau López, Mohamed has the entirety of the squad at his disposal for the trip to Mexico‘s capital for the first leg. América ended Toluca‘s title-hopes in the quarterfinals a season ago. Now, this improved version of the team is ready to exercise revenge and take the crown off the current holders.
Here‘s how Toluca could lineup vs. América in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 final.
Toluca Predicted Lineup vs. Club America (4-2-3-1)
GK: Luis García—The veteran journeyman is known for lapses in judgement that lead to mistakes, though he‘s been reliable ever since he assumed the starting role from the injured López.
RB: Diego Barbosa—In his first season with the club, Barbosa has emerged as one of the best right back‘s in the country, as capable attacking as he is defending.
CB: Luan Garcia—The former Palmeiras man is the leader of the back line but will face a tough assignment guarding Henry Martín and América's dynamic attacking midfielders.
CB: Federico Pereira—The Uruguayan is perhaps the weakest link in Toluca‘s lineup, a player opponents regularly target to press when he‘s on the ball since he‘s prone to mistakes.
LB: Jesus Gallardo—The long-time Mexico national team player has risen to another level with Mohamed, his ability to cover ground on the left flank is almost unheard of in Liga MX.
CM: Franco Romero—Romero‘s physicality and high motor grants more freedom to the more attack-minded midfielders around him. He‘s taken over the starting duties from Héctor Herrera during the playoffs.
CM: Marcel Ruiz—The 24-year-old has an unlimited passing range and vision to match. His technical ability in the middle of the pitch has garnered more and more attention, with calls for him to become a regular in the Mexican national team.
RW: Juan Pablo Domínguez—“Juanpi” is usually favored over Isaías Violante on the right wing. He has a powerful shot from distance and is tireless in pressing.
AM: Jesús Angulo—The Olympic Bronze Medalist in 2021 has blossomed into a creative playmaker that links up well with the players around him. Angulo has become the perfect partner for Vega, with the pair looking to link up frequently.
LW: Alexis Vega—Vega oozes talent and class and will carry the bulk of Toluca‘s title hopes. He has five goal involvements in the playoffs so far.
ST: Paulinho—The former Sporting CP striker has 29 goals in Liga MX since arriving to Toluca last summer, winning the golden boot twice. Now, he has a chance to play a part in adding an 11th star to his team‘s badge.