Troy Aikman Still Doesn’t Know Why Fox Let Him Go to ESPN
Troy Aikman Still Doesn’t Know Why Fox Let Him Go to ESPN

Troy Aikman Says Erin Andrews Was ‘Toughest Call’ He Had to Make After Leaving Fox

After 20 years together on Fox, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left the network to join ESPN and the Monday Night Football crew.

Despite being excited for their new journey together, Aikman opened up about what the hardest part of leaving Fox was for him: saying goodbye to their longtime sideline reporter, Erin Andrews.

“The toughest call I had to make was to Erin Andrews, to tell her I’ve leaving,” Aikman said, via the Miami Herald. “She’s like a sister to both of us.”

The move was also difficult for Andrews, too. She previously said she cried a lot once the news broke because she “wasn’t expecting it.” The trio worked together for 10 years. Andrews worked three Super Bowls with Buck and Aikman.

When the dynamic duo left Fox, there were rumors that Andrews would follow them to ESPN and replace Lisa Salters as the sideline reporter. However, as of now Andrews is expected to stay at Fox.

But, Andrews has something to look forward to at her home network. Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady is set to join Fox as the lead NFL analyst once he retires from his NFL career. He signed a reported 10-year, $375 million contract in early May.

Additionally, Fox is the host network of the 2023 Super Bowl. It was reported that Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen are expected to work the booth for that game as the network’s No. 1 team, since Brady is still playing this season.

Breaking

