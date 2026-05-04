2026 Met Gala: Alysa Liu, Angel Reese Among Athletes Walking Red Carpet (Live Updates)
It's the first Monday of May, and you know what that means—it's time for the Met Gala, the annual fundraising event known as "fashion's biggest night out."
Already, a mix of designers, actors, singers, and athletes are walking the carpet to show off stunning and unique custom-made outfits in accordance with this year's theme and dress code, “Costume Art" and "Fashion is Art," respectively.
Tennis legend Venus Williams is one of the co-chairs of the event for 2026, alongside Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and, of course, Anna Wintour. Williams and her fellow co-chairs (minus Queen Bey) walked the carpet early.
But that won't be all—some of sports’ most notable figures will be in New York for the Met Gala, and we’ll be tracking all their arrivals as they happen. Follow along below.
2026 Met Gala: Every Athlete in Attendance
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Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University.
Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.