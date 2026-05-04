2026 Met Gala: Alysa Liu, Angel Reese Among Athletes Walking Red Carpet (Live Updates)

It's the first Monday of May, and you know what that means—it's time for the Met Gala, the annual fundraising event known as "fashion's biggest night out."

Already, a mix of designers, actors, singers, and athletes are walking the carpet to show off stunning and unique custom-made outfits in accordance with this year's theme and dress code, “Costume Art" and "Fashion is Art," respectively.

Tennis legend Venus Williams is one of the co-chairs of the event for 2026, alongside Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and, of course, Anna Wintour. Williams and her fellow co-chairs (minus Queen Bey) walked the carpet early.

But that won't be all—some of sports’ most notable figures will be in New York for the Met Gala, and we’ll be tracking all their arrivals as they happen. Follow along below.

2026 Met Gala: Every Athlete in Attendance