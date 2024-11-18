‘Phony’ Aaron Rodgers Ripped on 'The Bill Simmons Podcast’ After Latest Jets’ Loss
The New York Jets lost to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 to drop to 3-8 on the season as they head into the bye week. While they are not officially eliminated from the playoffs yet, it's a pretty safe bet that they won't be involved in the postseason.
With those circumstances in mind, Cousin Sal Iacono went off on Aaron Rodgers on the latest edition of Guess the Lines on The Bill Simmons Podcast. It was clearly something that Cousin Sal had been waiting for with Rodgers considering his previous feud with Sal's cousin Jimmy Kimmel.
The Jets latest loss was the perfect opportunity to unload.
Cousin Sal began by pointing out the Jets would not reach their expected win total before reading some damning numbers.
"Winning percentages, Jets starters," Iacono began. "Zach Wilson .364, Sam Darnold .342, Aaron Rodgers .273."
"Sit down, you phony," Iacono continued. "You led New York to believe you could lead them to the playoffs and you're the fraud of all frauds. You brought all your friends in who couldn't catch a pass. You got the coach fired. Somehow the best defense in football isn't excited to play for you. Now they're middle of the pack or worse. There's gotta be some accountability. There's gotta be."
That's when he pivoted to the feud with Kimmel.
"Of course there's the personal stuff where he alluded to the idea that my cousin was on the Epstein Island flight log and the list comes out and he of course wasn't, but the guy Rodgers likely voted for was so... classic, classic douchebag. And now we're going to see a phantom injury in the next couple weeks so how's that for a conspiracy theory?"
Simmons then said he would be surprised if Rodgers played next year before calling the Jets' trade for Rodgers "one of the worst veteran acquisitions in the history of the NFL."
Now we wait to see if Rodgers responds during his weekly appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show.
