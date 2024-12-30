BIll Simmons Did a Great Job With 2024 NFL Over/Unders
Season 18 of Guess The Lines on the The Bill Simmons Podcast is hitting the final stretch as only 29 NFL games stand between us and a Super Bowl champion. It's a show about more than what Vegas will do, with the obvious friendship and spot-on Cris Collinsworth impersonations and parental corners. And it seems like just yesterday that Simmons and Cousin Sal pressed record on their annual NFL over-under bonanza.
How did they do on those, you're wondering? Speculate no longer as Simmons provided an update on Monday's episode—as well as issuing a dare to the losers who love to point out when pundits get things wrong.
"I am 25-5 on season future over-unders thanks to the Atlanta [Falcons] loss today," Simmons said. "I need a Houston [Texans] win and an Arizona [Cardinals] win next week and I will go 27-5. We have all these media accounts where everyone s---- on a podcast or a column or a feature or whatever and it's like this cottage industry. There's no benevolent version of it. Where it's like, 'Hey, this person did a really good job, hey Cousin Sal is 13-2 on Wisest Wagers, good luck to him this week.' We need a happy version of those terrible media accounts."
Until now.
Going 27-5 on over-unders is incredible work. At worst, 25-7 is spectacular. Even the most pageview-hungry aggregator has to admit that. We'll have to see which one of them is honorable enough to pay tribute to the person who was blending sports and pop culture together before they were even a twinkle in their X profile picture's eye.
For now, though, the silence is deafening when there should be thunderous applause.