Dan Le Batard Show Producer Suggests Ultimate Super Bowl Troll for Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are NFC champions and stand just 60 minutes of football away from a Super Bowl ring. They would absolutely not be in this position without Saquon Barkley, who came to the organization via a trade with the New York Giants and hit the ground running with an iconic offensive season.
The running back was once again spectacular in the Eagles' victory over the Washington Commanders, taking the first handoff he saw and turning it into a 60-yard touchdown, then adding two more scores along the way.
Barkley's dominance has come at the intense pain of the rival Giants and that will only get worse should the unstoppable weapon turn in another great performance in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. And Billy Gil, producer for the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and internationally renowned NFL expert, has an idea for what Philadelphia should do if that happens.
"If the Eagles win they should send [Giants GM] Joe Schoen a personalized Super Bowl ring, right?" Gil asked. "Like just to troll him even more. Like they should send a Super Bowl ring that says "Joe Schoen" and then it has all the little trinkets and everything on it. Maybe put Saquon's numbers, his number in there. Whatever that costs, I think I would do just to mess with him."
There are no bad ideas in a brainstorm. But this one would turn an otherwise strong rivalry into pure, unadulterated hate. And it might not be very classy. On the other hand, there's some comedy in there.
Leave it to Stugotz of all people to point out that it was difficult for the Giants to foresee Barkley exploding like this after a few rather pedestrian seasons. It won't make anyone feel better but it is fair.