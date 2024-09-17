SI

Dan Orlovsky Believes a Team That Looked 'Gross' in Week 1 Can Make Super Bowl Run

This might be quite an early prediction after only two weeks of football.

Madison Williams

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky talks about the Atlanta Falcons on the Pat McAfee Show.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky talks about the Atlanta Falcons on the Pat McAfee Show. / Pat McAfee Show/Screengrab
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky is already jumping on the Atlanta Falcons' bandwagon following the team's electric comeback win in the fourth quarter over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

Orlovksy didn't feel confident about the Falcons after they lost 18–10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, a game in which the Steelers only kicked field goals. But now, Orlovsky truly believes the Falcons and quarterback Kirk Cousins could be headed to Super Bowl LIX if they keep up this style of play.

"I think they're very real in the NFC when it comes to being contenders to go to the Super Bowl," Orlovsky said on the Pat McAfee Show. "But, that's the team I saw last night. What I watched in Week 1 was gross. ... I think that they're a very, very good football team, if they play style-wise what they were last night. And I think moving forward, they will."

Orlovksy believes the Falcons have all the key players they need to be successful this season. One of those players is receiver Drake London, who scored the final touchdown of the game after Cousins led the team to a 70-yard drive.

The Falcons sealed the win when catching an interception thrown by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts with 34 seconds left of the game. Atlanta won 22–21.

