Do We Really Still Care About the Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel Saga?

1. The New York Times dropped a lengthy story on Wednesday about NFL reporter Dianna Russini and her resignation from The Athletic (which is owned by the Times) after getting exposed for having an inappropriate relationship with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.

If you still care about anything regarding Russini, there were two noteworthy items in the feature: 1) Russini was making $800,000 a year at The Athletic; 2) Russini FaceTimed an NFL coach to talk to a cop so she could get out of a ticket because she was caught texting and driving, which is so gross and disgraceful.

Other than that, I’m not sure what else was learned or what the point of the article was. There was a quote from Russini in the story that was totally generic and basic (“This has had a significant impact on my life, both professionally and personally.”) While I was reading it, the tone felt like Russini committed a double murder. I’m not defending her actions, but I just don’t understand what else there is to say or analyze about the scandal at this point.

Russini was The Athletic’s lead NFL reporter. She resigned after the Vrabel relationship became public. She currently does not have a job.

It’s bizarre to me that anyone would still care about any of this. It all seems pretty cut and dry. The only question now, at least to me, is whether a company will hire Russini or if she has to go independent.

I know some people will say that Russini should never work as a reporter again. I’m not one of those people. I would never declare that someone shouldn’t be able to earn a living.

Eventually, Russini will have to do an interview or address the entire thing on her own podcast. If I were her, I’d do this sooner or later, so everyone can move on.

2. Maybe I’m missing something, but I’ve seen so many people call this exchange between Richard Jefferson and Jay Williams at Tuesday’s NBA Draft “awkward,” but I just thought it was regular busting chops.

Richard Jefferson: "They also didn't see the future coming, so they were cheering..."



Jay Williams: "Wow..."



Kenny Smith: "His career trajectory would've been a lot different if he didn't like motorcycles."



Jefferson: "I guess everybody that goes to Duke isn't that smart." https://t.co/eBT56Z8RTl pic.twitter.com/9dCmYORrpJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 24, 2026

3. This was an irrelevant call because the game was already over at this point, but how on earth do the umpires not know the rules? Chicago’s Pete Crow Armstrong attempted to steal second base, but the batter, Michael Busch, took ball four. This means Crow Armstrong gets second base no matter what. Yet, the umpires called him out. HUH?!?! Imagine if this happened in a close game.

Even the Mets’ announcers couldn’t believe what they saw.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is ruled out at second base after initially contacting second base and losing possession of the base.



Crow-Armstrong had initially advanced to second base on a walk.



Cubs manager Craig Counsell has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/YlPGeYbmjb — SNY (@SNYtv) June 24, 2026

4. If Wyndham Clark would’ve given this interview and told this story before the U.S. Open, the New York crowd would’ve booed him a lot less.

“My girlfriend at the time cheated on me with Baker Mayfield” -Wyndham Clark on Pardon My Take pic.twitter.com/3LQzmz8qLr https://t.co/VWWjUKzEUG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 24, 2026

5. Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming season of Quarterback.

Jayden Daniels

Joe Flacco

Baker Mayfield

Cam Ward



Quarterback Season 3 premieres JULY 14. pic.twitter.com/kOxypWq87d — Netflix (@netflix) June 24, 2026

6. The latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features an interview with ABC/ESPN’s lead NBA play-by-play voice Mike Breen.

The voice of the Knicks talks about what it was like to call the closing seconds of New York’s title win in Game 5, where this NBA Finals ranks in his career as a broadcaster and where the OG Anunoby tip-in and 29-point comeback in Game 4 ranks in terms of games he’s called.

In addition, Breen talks about working his first NBA Finals with Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, what it was like to have Inside the NBA as the pregame, halftime and postgame show for the first time, whether he would have gone with a triple “BANG!” if Jalen Brunson’s three-pointer had gone in at the end of Game 4, Monica McNutt nailing her closing comments after Game 5 on the radio side, his nightmarish travel excursion from San Antonio to New York after Game 5 and much more.

Following Breen, Sal Licata from SNY TV and The Sal Licata Show joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, Sal breaks down his trip to San Antonio for Game 5 of the NBA Finals and what it was like to watch the Knicks win a championship in person.

You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.

You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I saw this video on TikTok and had no recollection of it as a Yankees fan, but it reminded me that baseball needs a good brawl every now and then.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.