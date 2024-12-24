Domonique Foxworth's Cat Makes Late Naughty List Push By Breaking Stuff on 'Get Up'
Domonique Foxworth beamed into Get Up this wonderful Christmas Eve from a beautifully decorated and staged room at his house. This is what the holidays are all about: juggling family togetherness with takes about how the Green Bay Packers are a problem and how the Indianapolis Colts are actually a dangerous team right now. Things were going fine pre-show until Lamar the cat usurped the high ground and broke a decorative Santa.
ESPN showed the footage of Lamar showing no disregard for Mr. Kringle and adding one more thing to Foxworth's to-do list. Lamar is evidently an expensive cat but even the most prestigious finishing schools cannot make a leopard-print cat change its spots.
Just an absolutely wild move for Lamar or any other pet to do on Dec. 24. Santa is up there at the North Pole doing his final checks and you're going to get caught on national television not only damaging property but firing a direct salvo at the Big Man in Red himself.