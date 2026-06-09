Fans Create ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Scenarios After Larry David Attends NBA Finals
In this story:
1. There were a slew of celebrities in attendance at Madison Square Garden Monday night to watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Spurs and Knicks.
Readers of this column will not be surprised to know that the celebrity who piqued my interest the most was Larry David. It’s always fascinating to see how Larry, who was once called a “social assassin” on Curb Your Enthusiasm behaves and acts in such a public setting.
The funny thing is Larry always behaves exactly how you would expect Larry to behave, as you can see here with his reaction to the Spurs making a shot.
The other fun thing about Larry attending a massive sporting event is that Curb fans envision scenarios that could play out.
Here are some of the best one that I saw on social media.
2. Charles Barkley had an all-time moment during halftime of Game 3 when he offered commentary on Cardi B’s performance at MSG.
3. I don’t believe sports are rigged. And while the NBA and ESPN would do almost anything to get a seven-game NBA Finals, I don’t believe that things are “fixed.”
However, if you are unlike me and you do believe in conspiracy theories, this no-call would be a strong piece of evidence for your case because this is as bad as it gets.
And I still have no idea what happened here.
4. The visual of ESPN’s Lisa Salters interviewing 7'4" Victor Wembanyama after the game was pretty funny.
5. Presented without comment.
6. The latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features an interview with Sports Business Journal media reporter Austin Karp.
Karp talks about the NBA and ABC being set up for big ratings with the Spurs and Knicks in the Finals, the trio of Mike Breen, Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler calling their first NBA Finals together and the Inside the NBA crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal working the NBA Finals pregame, halftime and postgame studio shows for the first time.
In addition, Karp discusses Pat McAfee being ESPN’s top star, the buzz surrounding the World Cup, a big problem with college football’s playoff schedule, whether Fox could lose the World Series and/or the NFL, the current debacle at 60 Minutes and much more.
Following Karp, Sal Licata from SNY TV and The Sal Licata Show joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include: the NBA Finals, my recent interview with Marv Albert, Sal getting a message from a Howard Stern Show wack packer, a fun rankings game, Sal’s lack of Bon Jovi knowledge and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 65th birthday to Michael J. Fox.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.
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Jimmy Traina is a staff writer and podcast host for Sports Illustrated. A 20-year veteran in the industry, he’s been covering the sports media landscape for seven years and writes a daily column, Traina Thoughts. Traina has hosted the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast since 2018, a show known for interviews with some of the most important and powerful people in sports media. He also was the creator and writer of SI’s Hot Clicks feature from 2007 to '13.