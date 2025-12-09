Jalen Hurts’s Two-Turnover Play Looks Even Worse on Monster’s Inc. Broadcast
Jalen Hurts did the unthinkable on Monday Night Football against the Chargers when he was credited with two turnovers on one play.
Hurts threw an interception, recovered a fumble and was then stripped, fumbling the ball back to Los Angeles. It was one of the rarest sequences you will ever see on an NFL football field, and the thing that makes it even wilder is the fact that it also unfolded in real time on the Monsters Funday Football alternate broadcast on ESPN 2.
Children staying up past their bedtime all over Philadelphia must have been extremely confused about what happened on this play as Hurts threw a ball that was picked off by James Patrick Sullivan, a.k.a., "Sulley," from the 2001 movie Monsters, Inc.
Sulley was then tackled by cartoon version of Jordan Shipley and Tyler Steen. Because of the live animation, the ball was never actually seen in Hurts's cartoon hands again, but you could see him get tackled as the Chargers again gained possession.
It's just a shame that ESPN doesn't have the technology to track the ball in real time when it's bouncing back and forth between two teams for 20 straight seconds.