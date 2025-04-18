Mailbag: McAfee-Rodgers, NFL Single-Game Dream and More
It is time again for an all-Mailbag edition of Traina Thoughts.
O.K., now it’s time for your questions. We’re going to start with a couple of Instagram questions and then go to the Twitter questions.
What was your take on the Braves' field reporter asking for the phone numbers on the air? – @itsameandyp
I think the over-the-top reaction from the people offended was laughable. You would’ve thought the reporter commited a felony. The only people I’d be interested in hearing from are the two women the reporter was talking to. Were they uncomfortable? Did they feel like the guy was being creepy? Or did they think it was all in good fun and just harmless banter?
If they were fine with it, then I’m fine with it.
Thoughts on posting your NFL or college football bets online before the games. Let people tail or fade you. – @drew_nature_dogs
I stopped revealing any of my bets a long time ago for one simple reason: People on Twitter are a--holes and some would root against me or mock me when I lost a wager. So I’ll never post my bets there ever again.
Onto the Twitter questions.
Given the attention McAfee’s show gets from Rodgers’s appearances, I have no doubt McAfee loves Rodgers’s presence on the show. Even if McAfee was fed up with Rodgers’s nonsense, those interviews aren’t just good for business. They are GREAT for business.
Every single time Rodgers goes on McAfee’s show, a million outlets across the World Wide Web write about and talk about the interview. Everyone in the content creation business would kill for that kind of attention.
The people who say “I’m bored with Rodgers,” “I don’t care what Rodgers has to say,” and “Enough with Rodgers,” are giving McAfee and ESPN exactly what they want. Bad attention is still good attention in the content game.
This is without a doubt the No. 1 question I get from NFL fans. Every indication from Roger Goodell and the TV people at the NFL is that this is never going to happen. Obviously, you can never say never, but the option to just purchase games for a single NFL team is not going to happen any time in the near future.
Why are you forcing me to be mean? This is not a nice question ... but you’re not wrong. That ESPN booth is just blah. I also find John Smoltz, Fox’s lead MLB analyst, impossible to listen to, and Joe Davis's constant—and I mean CONSTANT yelling—very annoying. So two out of the three lead MLB booths are a problem for me.
Amazingly, the network that gets the least amount of juice in terms of being a national MLB partner, has the best booths. TBS, with Brian Anderson and Don Orsillo on play-by-play, and Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur. The problem with TBS’s package is that it’s not exclusive. So, for example, if the Yankees are playing on TBS, the game also airs locally here in New York on YES.
Nantz complained about allergies and pollen issues during Sunday’s final round, so that’s why he was not at 100%.
Wrote a full column about this on Monday. Read it here.
Could not hate this idea anymore. I want fewer playoff teams, not more. If 20 teams make the playoffs, what is the point of the regular season, which is already mostly meaningless?
I also don’t want any in-season tournaments. I don’t like gimmicks and contrived nonsense. Just play a normal regular season and cut the playoff spots down to eight teams. But obviously this would never happen because fewer playoff games mean less profits and sports is all about profits.
For 30 seconds. Maybe one minute, tops. I have no desire to watch anything AI.
A lot of local broadcast teams would be my answer to some of these questions, but I’ll just go with national broadcast teams here.
NFL: John Madden and Pat Summerall
NBA: Marv Albert and Mike Fratello
MLB: Vin Scully and Joe Garagiola
College football: Brent Musburger and Kirk Herbstreit
College basketball: Verne Lundquist and Bill Raftery
I don’t watch UFC. I don’t follow UFC. I don’t care about UFC. Never have, never will. In addition to not wanting to watch two people beat each other up, just from what I consume via headlines and tweets, it also seems like UFC is filled with some awful people. To steal one of the best sayings from the great Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, if there were a UFC fight in my backyard, I’d draw the blinds. So that’s why I don’t talk about it.
It makes me VERY anxious. I want to do a conversation more than an interview. There was a time a few years ago when listeners criticized me for interrupting too much, so that’s in my head when I do the podcast, and I’ve tried to sit back now and pick my spots when I interrupt. But I don’t look at it as interrupting. I’m just trying to ask follow-up questions.
Once or twice a year.
Larry and Paulie would be great given their idiosyncrasies. Larry would totally be on board with Paulie’s hand-washing philosophy.
Susie and Tony could make for some spectacular fireworks. Livia’s “poor you” to Tony would be child’s play compared to the number Susie could do on Tony.
Leon and Silvio would work because Silvio could hire Leon to work at the Bada Bing, which would be a dream for Leon.