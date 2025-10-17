Joe Flacco’s Stunning Performance Leads to Great Rant From Cleveland Radio Host
1. I don’t do a ton of sports talk radio in Traina Thoughts anymore because it always seems like hosts are acting and performing in hopes of going viral as opposed to being authentic.
Yes, a lot of carnival barkers have built audiences and made money by doing, so this is a “hate the game, not the player” type of thing, but I choose to hate both. Or at least, not give coverage to those who choose to just say stupid stuff they don’t mean in hopes of websites picking up their comments.
So when I do see something that seems real and authentic and I enjoy it, I like to highlight it.
Enter ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo, who was not in a good mood Friday morning after 40-year-old Joe Flacco threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Bengals to a 33–31 win over the Steelers, just a little over a week after the Browns shipped the veteran QB to Cincinnati.
Keep in mind, this is the same team that a) gave up on Baker Mayfield, who is now an MVP candidate; b) now has the Shedeur Sanders circus on its hands and c) is responsible for the extremely popular names-of-quarterbacks-on-the-back-of-the-jersey meme.
This was just all too much for Rizzo on Friday.
I’d like tell Tony to hang in there because things will get better, but that would be a lie.
2. The Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson relationship is under the microscope once again thanks to Pablo Torre Finds Out releasing a video of the couple working on an NFL Films show that can only be described as cringey beyond belief.
3. Whenever any of us sees a really good video on the internet, we always say, “I watched this 10 times, or “I watched this 100 times, or “I watched this over and over.” In reality, most people just watched it once, maybe twice. I guarantee you that anyone who saw this Aaron Rodgers video from Thursday night watched it a bunch of times because it’s so good.
4. Game 5 of the American League Championship Series tonight, with the Blue Jays and Mariners tied at two games apiece, will relegated to FS1 because Fox is airing a Nebraska-Minnesota football game.
It’s such a shame that Major League Baseball allows itself to get treated this way. This isn’t about ratings. This is about perception. And perception is something airing on Fox is a big deal and something airing on FS1 is second rate. It’s even worse, then the ALCS is getting bumped for a Nebraska-Minnesota game.
5. John Cena shot down any rumors on Friday that he may not retire at the end of the year. The WWE superstar says once again that it’s all over for him on Dec. 13, 2025.
6. This week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with SiriusXM’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.
The radio Hall of Famer shares his opinions on Major League Baseball’s new television deals, MLB’s decision to carve up their games to as many broadcast services as possible and who he would want as NBC’s lead MLB voice next season. Russo also weighs in on the implementation of the Automated Ball-Strike challenge system for 2026.
Other topics discussed with Russo include Molly Qerim’s departure from First Take, why he isn’t as excited for the Bruce Springsteen biopic as he was for the Bob Dylan movie, interviewing Scottie Scheffler’s father at the Ryder Cup and much more.
Following Russo, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, I provide an important update on ESPN’s new app, we discuss our dream interviews and reminisce about an old-school 1980s WWF angle.
Happy 66th birthday on Saturday to this week's SI Media Podcast guest, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo. Seems like a good time to remember the greatest story told in the history of sports talk radio.
