Kay Adams Suffered Weird Injury While Talking to Ashton Jeanty About His New Stance
Kay Adams broke some news this week while talking with Raiders rookie rookie running back Ashton Jeanty about why he has switched his pre-snap stance in the backfield since making the jump to the pros.
She also seemed to break a tooth while getting the discussion going.
In case you missed it, Adams was interviewing Jeanty when she weirdly moved her mic up to her mouth and whacked a tooth with it. We missed that on the first watch but she was kind enough to point it out in a funny tweet shortly after the video started making the rounds.
Check this out:
That did look like it hurt a little bit.
One fan asked the obvious question:
Other fans respected her ability to continue on with the interview despite being in pain:
Others had jokes:
Hopefully all goes well for her at the dentist.