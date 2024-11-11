NBA Legend Jokes He Could Stop Caitlin Clark During Pacers-Knicks Broadcast
Stopping Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is no easy feat, as the WNBA found out this past season.
In her first year in the league, Clark helped the Fever clinch a playoff berth and won Rookie of the Year honors all while setting single-season records for most points and assists by a rookie in WNBA history, among many achievements.
Clark was one of the more high-profile names sitting courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse during the Indiana Pacers’ 132-121 home win over the New York Knicks on Sunday, and she elicited plenty of cheers when she was shown on the jumbotron.
When she was shown on the Knicks’ broadcast of the game, announcers Mike Breen and Clyde Frazier had a short and funny exchange about the Fever guard.
“Speaking of great point guards, there she is sitting courtside, Caitlin Clark,” Breen said.
“She doesn’t look that formidable,” Frazier joked. “I could stop her.”
“Just put a ball in her hands, she is spectacular to watch,” Breen replied.
Clark wrapped up her rookie campaign in September and hasn’t yet decided whether she will join the new startup women’s basketball league, Unrivaled, this winter.