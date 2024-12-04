NBA Fans Loved Shaquille O'Neal's Dunk in His Suit on 'Inside the NBA'
O'Neal showed he can still flush it home in his 50s.
On Tuesday night, Inside the NBA was at its best.
There was plenty of banter, including Charles Barkley insinuating that Hakeem Olajuwon got in Shaquille O'Neal's head as a player, and culminating later with O'Neal dunking a basketball in-studio to prove his colleagues wrong.
Here's the clip of the whole exchange, which included Ernie Johnson and Kenny "The Jet" Smith asking the 52-year-old Shaq not to hurt himself on live televison.
And here's the producer's angle of the proceedings, which is in some ways even better than the live shot.
Shaq's reaction was simple: "Are you not entertained?" he quipped with a huge smile on his face.
NBA fans loved every minute of it.
Long live Inside the NBA.
