NFL Social Media Channels Have More Shedeur Sanders Highlights Than You Can Imagine
Shedeur Sanders made his first career start on Sunday as the Browns beat the Raiders, 24-10. The rookie became the first quarterback to win his first career start for the Browns since the team returned to Cleveland in 1999. It wasn't enough to convince coach Kevin Stefanski to name him the starter next week, but the NFL saw enough to flood their social media channels with Sanders highlights.
On YouTube, X and Instagram the NFL's official accounts uploaded five-minute videos showing "every pass and rush attempt from Shedeur Sanders' first NFL win." That means that all nine of his incompletions are in the video.
And by "rush attempt,” they mean Sanders taking a knee in the final seconds of the second quarter to run out the clock. You know, in case you were looking at the box score and wondering what happened on that one rush attempt where he lost a single yard.
Over on the NFL's official TikTok they have three postgame clips of Sanders. First, in one simply captioned "LEGENDARY." you can see him do his watch celebration for some fans. Then there's this classy moment at midfield between Sanders and Geno Smith. But the real gem is this edit that features him saying, "I'm who they've been looking for" before you see his one 53-yard deep pass surrounded by a bunch of screen passes and running backs breaking tackles.
Not to be outdone, the league's Instagram account has posted 10 times about Sanders since the Browns game ended. Some might even say their posting has been... legendary.
Obviously, the league is excited about what's going on in Cleveland. Kevin Stefanski has no idea how many clicks rest on his next decision.