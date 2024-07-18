SI

Yes, Peacock Increased Prices the Week Before the Paris Olympics

The Peacock NFL team. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA

If you noticed a disturbance in your bank account this morning, that was the price of Peacock increasing the week before the Paris Olympics begin. The Comcast streamer will carry every Olympic event, it will just cost you two extra dollars a month to watch them.

While the price increase was announced at the start of May, most people had forgotten about it. Especially anyone who added the service to watch the Miami Dolphins-Kansas City Chiefs wild card game and forgot to cancel. Whatever the circumstances of your Peacock subscription, you were hit with an announcement that the price of the streaming brick was going up on Thursday morning, right around the time coverage of The Open began.

As of last week Peacock was still trying to lure former customers back to the site with the prices they were about to increase. This image is from an e-mail one customer received on July 13 that featured a countdown clock to the Olympics and promised access to "TV Classics" likeTwo and a Half Men. There was no mention of the impending price increase.

When Peacock launched four years ago, it was $4.99 a month. Who knows what it will cost by the time the 2028 Olympic games roll around. Better make sure to lock in at that lower price today!

