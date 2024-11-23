SI

Media Insider Sheds Light on Future of 'PTI' As End of 'Around the Horn' Approaches

The reported end of one ESPN institution might not spell the end of another.

Patrick Andres

Michael Wilbon in 2016.
Michael Wilbon in 2016. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

They might not be extraordinary ratings drivers, but a certain segment of ESPN diehards hold Around the Horn and Pardon the Interruption in high esteem. Their synthesis of old-school intellectualism and average-Joe sports debate have made them consistent staples of the network's afternoon programming.

Around the Horn, however, will soon be no more—with Ryan Glasspiegel of The New York Post reporting Wednesday that the show will end in 2025.

Could this spell the end for its spiritual twin, Pardon the Interruption? Not so fast, John Ourand of Puck wrote in a recent newsletter.

“It’s easy to hear this news and speculate about the future ofPTI, especially now that [hosts Michael Wilbon] and Tony [Kornheiser] are rarely in the same studio and both pushing deeper into the golfing phases of their careers," Ourand wrote. “But my Bristol sources insist PTI will continue to anchor ESPN’s afternoon block for the foreseeable future.”

There you have it. Trends come and go, but Wilbon and Kornheiser are seemingly forever.

PATRICK ANDRES

