Shedeur Sanders Going No. 1 to the Giants Would Be Incredible for Sports Media
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has made it to the top of Field Yates's latest mock draft. The ESPN analyst has Sanders going No. 1 to the New York Giants. The Get Up crew debated if that would be a good fit and what reasonable expectations for such a partnership would be on Wednesday morning. There's plenty of meat on the bone, especially considering how poorly the Daniel Jones era went for both franchise and quarterback.
There's good reason to take pause and appreciate—or at least marvel at—what the Sanders family has been able to do over the past few years. Deion became arguably the most-discussed and polarizing coach in college football, a sport that creates characters better than any other. Shedeur has played so well that it was a bit of a surprise he wasn't invited to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Shilo Sanders has helped his dad and brother win at Colorado at a rate few expected and ahead of schedule.
All the while staying at the center of sports media because of the topics the Sanders crew can create.
It's worth considering that all of that is just getting started. That the family has only just begun its ascension to become the first family of sports media debate. Consider what could be at play next year.
A team in the biggest media market in the country—one that has been besieged by recent struggles—selecting Shedeur with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Deion Sanders potentially getting involved in the process. Deion Sanders potentially finding an NFL job. Maybe with the Cowboys. Maybe with the Giants. Really anything is in play at this point. And if it's not actually in play there's no reason myriad possibilities and event horizons could be considered and argued about. It's been a long time since a perfect storm like this has been brewing.