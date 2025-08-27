Ex-ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ Star Lands Job With NFL Team After Leaving Network
Former ESPN SportsCenter anchor Stan Verrett has landed his second job this week as the New Orleans Saints announced on Wednesday that he will be hosting their pregame show every week this season.
Verrett became a fan-favorite during his lengthy career at ESPN where he anchored SportsCenter for many of his 25 years with the network. Earlier this week he announced that he and Neil Everett, who was often his co-anchor on SportsCenter, will be starting a new sports show on Twitch that will air on Tuesdays and Fridays and will also be available on other platforms.
In his new role with the Saints, Verrett, who is originally from New Orleans, will host a pregame show that will air across the Saints' digital platforms.
"We are thrilled to welcome Stan Verrett back home to New Orleans and into the Saints family," New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha said in a statement. "Stan's experience, insight, and love for this city make him the perfect host to lead this new pregame show, and help us deliver an engaging, high-quality show to our fans."
Verrett was fired up about the opportunity, tweeting: "Let’s go! Saints fans, join me and Super Bowl champion Scott Shanle one hour before kickoff to get ready for game day. We will be live from Caesars Dome for all home games on all digital platforms."
The Saints kick off their season by hosting the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.